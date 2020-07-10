STERLING — A 24-year-old Winchester man has been identified as the victim in a Sterling homicide investigation, Loudoun County authorities announced Thursday morning.
The victim was identified as Jose I. Escobar Menendez.
A Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says Escobar Menendez was located on the roadway along Emerald Point Terrace near Winding Road around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“This remains a very active investigation, and at this time the motive is unclear. There is no indication there is a threat to the community,” Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kraig Troxell said Wednesday night.
On the question of suspects, Troxell said only that no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Grimsley at 703-777-1021. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app, which is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.
