WINCHESTER — A Winchester man who claims he was falsely arrested following a baseball attack on March 30 has been indicted for a second baseball bat attack that occurred on May 29.
Michael Issac Romero, 23, of the 100 block of Smith Drive, is charged with six felonies — two counts each of malicious wounding, conspiracy to commit malicious wounding and malicious wounding while part of a mob — related to the May 29 incident in which two men were allegedly assaulted.
According to an incident report filed by Winchester Police Detective J.D. Dixon, the two victims in the May 29 attack were allegedly assaulted by "multiple males" in the 600 block of Berryville Avenue.
One of the alleged victims, Dixon wrote, said "one of the males was armed with a baseball bat and struck him in the back of the head, which caused a laceration. [The victim] was transported to the Winchester Medical Center as a result of his injuries."
Dixon's report also states the victim who required treatment "knew the male with the baseball bat and advised his name was Michael Isaac Romero. [The victim] was shown a photograph of Michael Isaac Romero and he positively identified the male as the one who struck him in the head with a baseball bat."
The other men who allegedly participated in the attack reportedly kicked the two victims, Dixon's report states.
The nature of the May 29 assault is similar to a reported attack on March 30 that also allegedly involved Romero. In that case, the victim claimed he was hit on the shoulder by a baseball bat carried by one of five men who were in front of his home in the 600 block of Smithfield Avenue.
A report filed by Winchester Police Officer Nicholas Handl states that after the victim was struck by the bat, Romero "pulled out a black semiautomatic handgun and pointed it at his head. [The victim] stated he began running at that point and continued to [the 200 block of] East Street."
According to the report, the alleged victim recognized Romero because the two had previous encounters.
Romero was arrested on April 2 and held at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center. He was released two days later after posting a $5,000 bond.
On April 8, Romero visited The Winchester Star and told a reporter he and a friend whom he declined to identify were the ones who were attacked. Romero was wearing a cast on his left arm at the time of the interview and claimed it was due to being cut by a machete during the altercation.
Romero also denied pointing a gun at the alleged victim's head and said he does not own a firearm.
Romero was arrested for the May 29 assault three days after the incident and is being held without bond in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center pending resolution of the six felony indictments. A trial date is expected to be determined at an Oct. 18 hearing in Winchester Circuit Court.
Romero also has a hearing scheduled for Nov. 23 in Winchester General District Court related to the March 30 incident that led to him being charged with the misdemeanor offenses of brandishing a firearm and falsely identifying himself to law enforcement officers.
If convicted of all eight felony and misdemeanor charges, Romero would face a maximum of 92 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.