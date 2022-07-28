WINCHESTER — City resident Jessie Nathaniel Simms has been indicted for second-degree murder following the May 6 shooting death of his neighbor, Nathaniel Dion Jones.
A Winchester Circuit Court grand jury earlier this month also certified charges against Simms for using a firearm in the commission of a felony and assault and battery of a household member.
If convicted of all three counts, Simms, 32, of the 1800 block of Henry Avenue, faces a maximum sentence of 43 years in prison, with three years of that time being mandatory due to the firearm charge.
Simms is being held without bond in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County pending a five-day jury trial scheduled to begin Nov. 14 in Winchester Circuit Court.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Detective M.B. Bansal, Winchester Police Department dispatchers were advised at 1:32 a.m. on May 6 that a fight was occurring in the 1800 block of Henry Avenue. As officers were responding, additional callers reported that someone had been shot.
When police arrived, they found the 37-year-old Jones, who lived next door to Simms and was reportedly familiar with him, in front of Simms' home with a single gunshot wound to his chest.
"The victim was pronounced dead at the scene," Bansal wrote.
Magistrate Nicholas Hager wrote in a bail determination document that Simms, an employee of the Kohl's Distribution Center in Frederick County, was "extremely cooperative" with police and claimed to have shot Jones in self defense.
Simms reportedly told investigators someone tried to kick in the door to his townhouse at 1:30 a.m. on May 6.
"When he exited his house, he was jumped by what he thought were three individuals," Winchester Police Sgt. Jason Poe wrote in an affidavit for a search warrant. "Simms stated he fired one shot."
In a May 9 interview with The Winchester Star, Jones' live-in girlfriend, Angel Brewer, disputed Simms' account of the shooting and said Jones had been attempting to break up a fight between the couple's 16-year-old son and Simms when he was killed.
According to Brewer, Simms and his girlfriend had gotten into an argument at their townhouse and Simms struck the woman. The 16-year-old told Simms to stop hitting her, which led Simms to punch the teen two times in the face as a crowd of neighbors gathered outside.
Moments later, when an unarmed Jones came out of his townhouse to confront Simms about hitting the teenager, Brewer said Simms pulled a pistol out of his coat, placed it to Jones's chest and shot him at point-blank range.
"He died protecting his child," Brewer told The Star.
Nevermind, had to read the article a couple more times to figure this one out.[huh]
"He died protecting his child," Brewer told The Star. Say what?? The article clearly states that Simms punched the teenager and Jones was trying to break up the fight. So, is the teenager Jones' son?
