MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Winchester man was charged Tuesday with multiple offenses in connection with the death of a Gerrardstown, West Virginia, woman on New Year’s Day while allegedly driving under the influence.
Cody Wade Braithwaite, 32, was charged this week by a Berkeley County, West Virginia, grand jury with DUI resulting in death, fleeing from a law enforcement officer while DUI, fleeing from a law enforcement officer with reckless indifference, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage, fleeing on foot and three counts of person prohibited from possession of a firearm.
Braithwaite remains incarcerated in the Eastern Regional Jail in Martinsburg in lieu of a $110,000 cash-only bond in this case and without bond due to being an alleged fugitive from justice, jail records show.
Lisa D. Brooks was pronounced dead after Braithwaite struck her 2016 Chevrolet while fleeing under the influence, sending it into a guardrail near the King Street underpass at Exit 13, police have said.
Brooks is described as a family-oriented person who enjoyed music, karaoke, the Washington Redskins and horse racing. She was employed at Walmart in Martinsburg and was described as a “dedicated cashier,” according to her obituary.
Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office attempted to locate the Jeep bearing Virginia tags that was allegedly driven by Braithwaite after numerous 911 calls were received about him driving recklessly in multiple locations in Berkeley County.
Just after midnight on New Year’s Day, a deputy made contact with the suspect’s vehicle, which was entering I-81 south from the 16 mile marker, according to police. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but Braithwaite allegedly picked up speed, nearly hitting a truck also traveling south in the slow lane.
Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller said Braithwaite then struck Brooks’ car. Braithwaite then allegedly veered left and struck a deputy’s cruiser.
The suspect’s vehicle allegedly continued fleeing south before assisting deputies were able to stop Braithwaite near the 8 mile marker by deploying spike strips. His attempts to flee on foot were unsuccessful, according to court records.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Cpl. H. Heagy, witnesses told police Braithwaite was not only drunk but was armed with a weapon. At the hospital, Braithwaite allegedly refused to do a voluntary blood draw.
According to the seven-count indictment from the Berkeley County Circuit Court Office, police located Braithwaite in possession of a Ruger .22 rifle, a Winchester 12 gauge shotgun and a Mosin Nagant rifle that morning.
Records show Braithwaite cannot possess a firearm due to being previously convicted of soliciting an individual via computer in January 2013 in Frederick County, Virginia, and possession of child pornography.
According to court records, Braithwaite was also a wanted fugitive out of Frederick County for two counts of failure to register as a sexual offender.
