A 39-year-old Winchester man was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in Shenandoah County, according to state police.
Arturo Garcia Silverio died at the crash scene. The 2003 Honda Accord he was driving was stopped in the right travel lane of southbound I-81 at the 270 mile-marker for “unknown mechanical reasons” at 4:30 a.m., state police reported. A southbound 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer then collided with the Honda.
“The impact caused the tractor-trailer to run off the left side of the roadway and overturn in the median,” state police spokesperson Sgt. Brent Coffey said in a media release. “The Honda was pushed off the right side of the roadway into the guardrail.”
Garcia Silverio was not wearing a seat belt.
Two passengers in the Honda, a 29-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to state police. Both women fled the crash scene but were located a short time later and taken to Shenandoah Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 23-year-old man from of Brampton, Ontario, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
