WINCHESTER — A 45-year-old Winchester resident died Saturday morning after the 2007 Toyota Camry in which he was a passenger crashed into a tree in Gaithersburg, Maryland.
Rene Rivas Quinteros was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a media release from the Montgomery County (Maryland) Department of Police.
The release states the driver of the Toyota, whose name was not disclosed, was traveling south in the 28540 block of Ridge Road shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday when he crossed the northbound lanes, left the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, the release states. No additional information about the driver's condition was provided.
Police did not immediately disclose Quinteros' name in the hours following his death. That information was made public on Sunday after the victim's family members had been notified.
No charges had been filed against the driver of the Toyota as of Monday afternoon, but Montgomery County police said in the release that an investigation into the crash is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.
