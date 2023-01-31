WINCHESTER — A fatal crash involving a pedestrian shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 81 for about two hours on Monday night in Frederick County.
Richard H. Purtlebaugh, 52, of Winchester, died at the scene, according to a media release from state police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey. Purtlebaugh was in left travel lane at the 311-mile marker when he was struck by a northbound 2021 Mazda MX5 at approximately 8:10 p.m.
"The Mazda was unable to avoid a collision," the release states. "Several other vehicles struck the pedestrian after the initial impact."
Further investigation revealed that Purltebaugh was allegedly involved in a single-vehicle crash along the 3200 block of Shawnee Drive when he walked away from that scene and ended up on I-81, the release states.
The driver of the Mazda was not injured in the crash, nor were the drivers of the other vehicles.
The crash remains under investigation.
