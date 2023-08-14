HARRISONBURG — A Winchester man will spend seven years in a federal penitentiary for selling a deadly dose of fentanyl to a friend who overdosed and died.
Kenneth James Hughes Jr., 27, was sentenced Aug. 8 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Harrisonburg on felony charges related to the death of a 19-year-old Winchester man identified in court documents only as Z.S., as well as an incident in Berryville where he sold fentanyl to a police informant.
Hughes pleaded guilty on April 11 to distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and a separate count of fentanyl distribution. In exchange for his plea, a second count of fentanyl distribution stemming from an alleged incident on Dec. 2, 2020, was dismissed.
Hughes’ defense attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Andrea Harris, contends in court filings that her client was not selling drugs to harm others or make a profit, but rather to support his own addiction to opioids.
The felony charge of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury stems from the fatal overdose that occurred on Oct. 22, 2020.
Court documents state Hughes was contacted by Z.S. earlier that day, who asked if the defendant could get him fentanyl from his regular supplier. Hughes agreed and was driven to the supplier’s home by Z.S. and one of the victim’s friends.
The names of the friend and supplier were not included in court documents.
“Mr. Hughes and Z.S. each gave their money to the supplier, who sold Z.S. two pills and Mr. Hughes one pill,” Harris wrote in a presentencing memorandum. “Mr. Hughes took no money from Z.S. and got nothing from the supplier in return for bringing Z.S. to him. Afterwards, Z.S.’s friend drove each home.”
A short time later, court records state, Z.S. consumed the pill he had just purchased. The next day, Oct. 23, 2020, he was found unresponsive in his home and subsequently declared dead. A state medical examiner determined Z.S. succumbed to acute fentanyl intoxication.
The felony count of fentanyl distribution is tied to an incident on Nov. 23, 2020. Court records state Hughes was contacted on that date by an unidentified friend who wanted to buy fentanyl, and the pair arranged a meeting to make the exchange. Hughes didn’t know, however, that his friend was working as a confidential informant for law enforcement.
According to court documents, the friend met Hughes shortly after 1:30 p.m. and gave him $300 to buy the drugs.
At 10:23 p.m. that day, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia Zachary T. Lee wrote in court filings, “the confidential informant met with Hughes in Berryville, Virginia, and provided the confidential informant with a [resealable plastic] bag containing 22 plastic capsules containing white powder.”
What the informant didn’t know, Harris wrote, was that Hughes had “emptied out half the contents [from the capsules] for his own use and refilled them with powdered sugar.”
Harris wrote that Hughes’s addiction to heroin and fentanyl has upended his life, taking away his freedom and leading the woman he married on May 8, 2021, to file for divorce.
In her presentence memorandum, Harris asked federal Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon to sentence her client to six years in prison, stating that amount of time “is more than adequate to punish Mr. Hughes for his role in the offenses.”
Lee countered that a 10-year sentence — the maximum prison term suggested in the plea agreement — would be more appropriate.
“A sentence of 120 months imprisonment would ... demonstrate to the defendant that his conduct will not be tolerated as it puts society at great risk,” Lee wrote in a presentence memorandum.
The investigation of Hughes was handled by the Virginia State Police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.