WINCHESTER — Despite claiming he acted in self-defense, a Winchester man was sent to prison Monday morning for the shooting death of his neighbor.
Jessie Nathaniel Simms, 32, of the 1800 block of Henry Avenue, was sentenced in Winchester Circuit Court for the May 6 shooting death of Nathaniel Dion Jones, who lived in the same townhouse development as Simms.
"I was only trying to protect myself, my residence and my family," Simms told Judge Brian M. Madden on Monday before his penalty was imposed. "I'm a good citizen."
Winchester Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Matthew Occhuizzo said Simms certainly wasn't a good citizen when he fatally shot the 37-year-old Jones once in the chest.
Occhuizzo and defense attorneys D. Eric Wisely and Lisa Caruso presented two significantly different versions of the events that led to Jones' death. The defense said Simms was responding to being attacked by Jones' 16-year-old son and two other teens that lived in the Henry Avenue townhouses; the prosecution said Simms caused the situation that led to him being confronted by the juveniles and eventually killing Jones.
There were enough questions regarding both versions of events that the Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney's Office offered Simms a deal. The defendant pleaded guilty on Nov. 7 to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for the prosecution dropping its original charge of second-degree murder. He also pleaded guilty to reckless handling of a firearm — a reduction from the original charge of using a firearm in the commission of a felony — and "no contest" to a related charge of assault and battery of a family member.
The defense on Monday asked Madden to sentence Simms to one year in jail followed by a period of community service because, as Wisely said, "I don't know if any reasonable man would have done anything different."
Occhuizzo told Madden that, in his opinion, what Simms did constituted second-degree murder so the prosecutor requested the maximum possible sentence for voluntary manslaughter: 10 years in prison.
"The idea that somehow he has done nothing wrong is clearly false," Occhuizzo said. "His bad choices created the situation."
Both sides were in agreement as to how the incidents of May 6 began. Simms' girlfriend at the time, Jasmine Eury, was with friends in the courtyard of the Henry Avenue townhouse development shortly after 1 a.m., drinking and continuing to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, when an argument broke out between Eury and another woman. Simms came out of his townhouse to pull Eury away from the dispute before it elevated to a fistfight.
From that point on, the two sides found little to agree on. Eury testified Monday that Simms grabbed her right arm and led her back to the townhouse to defuse the argument. Occhuizzo said other witnesses, including Jones' 16-year-old son, saw Simms push Eury down, grab her by the neck and force her back to the townhouse.
According to Occhuizzo, the 16-year-old boy stood outside Simms' house and yelled, "You don't put your hands on no woman," then challenged him to come outside and fight. The boy, accompanied by two teenage friends, then kicked in the front door of Simms' home.
Simms admitted he grabbed his handgun, which he purchased legally, and went outside to scare away the three teens whom he claimed had been harassing him for six months.
Occhuizzo said Simms punched the 16-year-old twice before pulling out the gun. Jones, who was inside his house, looked out a window and saw his son being assaulted, so he ran outside in his pajamas and socks to intervene.
Simms said the three teens backed away when they saw the gun, but Jones approached from the side and he never saw him. When Jones intervened, Simms said he reacted by pulling the trigger.
"I was blindsided," Simms testified, adding he didn't realize until after the fact that he had shot his neighbor.
Occhuizzo countered that Simms chose to shoot Jones once in the chest, which made the victim stumble back before collapsing, and that his claim of self-defense was legally invalid because defendants can't claim they were protecting themselves in situations that were created by their own actions.
The courtroom on Monday was filled with more than 30 people who came out to support Simms and vouch for his character.
"All his teachers loved him; all the people he'd meet loved him," said Simms' father, Stanton Simms. "What happened had to be an accident."
"I think Jessie is a stand-up guy," said Robert Sealock, noting the defendant coached a youth football team.
Jones' girlfriend of 19 years, Bobbie Jo Brewer, had a different opinion of her former neighbor. She took the witness stand and berated Simms' "pathetic family and friends [for] supporting what he did."
Occhuizzo said Simms is not the person his loved ones claimed. The prosecutor referred to an incident six months ago at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center where Simms got into an altercation with another inmate and reportedly said, "Do you know why I'm in here? We can go now, [expletive]."
"It's this mindset of, 'I'm going to handle this myself,'" Occhuizzo said, adding Simms had that same mindset in May when he confronted the teens rather than calling the police to report their actions.
In pronouncing sentence, Madden said the events of May 6 were "an absolute tragedy" brought about by Simms.
"What you should have done in this case is call 911 and wait [after being confronted by the teens]," the judge told Simms.
Madden sentenced him to a total of 10 years on the manslaughter and firearm charges, but suspended four years of that time. According to Occhuizzo, inmates in Virginia who are convicted of voluntary manslaughter and are on good behavior in prison are released after serving 65% of their sentences, which means Simms may only be behind bars for about 3 years 11 months.
Following his release, Simms will be on supervised probation for five years.
As for the assault and battery charge, Madden delayed disposition for two years, meaning Simms will serve no extra time for that offense if he remains on good behavior while serving the first two years of his prison sentence.
As Simms was led out of the courtroom, he looked at his supporters and said, "Keep your head up."
