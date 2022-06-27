HARRISONBURG — A Winchester man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for distributing eutylone, a synthetic substance similar to amphetamine that many dealers falsely sell as the psychoactive drug MDMA.
According to a media release from the United States Attorney's Office, 40-year-old Lamont Antoine Parson pleaded guilty in November 2021 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute eutylone and one count of possessing with the intent to distribute eutylone.
Beginning in January 2020, the release states, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted several controlled drug buys from Parson and his uncle, Gregory McKinley Frye. That led to police executing a search warrant at the Winchester apartment occupied by Parson and Frye on Feb. 6, 2020, at which time investigators recovered more than three kilograms of eutylone, a 9mm pistol and a digital scale.
Frye pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of possessing with the intent to distribute eutylone and two counts of distribution of eutylone. He is scheduled to be sentenced later this year in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Harrisonburg.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of members of the Frederick County, Clarke County, Shenandoah County and Page County sheriff's offices, the Winchester, Front Royal, Strasburg and Luray police departments and the Virginia State Police. Other agencies that assisted in the investigation of Parson and Frye were the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Washington Division and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The cases were prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald M. Huber.
