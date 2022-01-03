A Winchester man suspected in the Christmas killing of a woman in Talbot County, Maryland, is being sought by Maryland State Police.
A felony warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for 31-year-old Mauricio Ibarra Juarez in the fatal shooting of Marta Merina, 33, of Trappe, Maryland.
Merina was found dead shortly after 6:15 a.m. Dec. 25 outside a home in the 2900 block of Howell Point Road in Trappe.
Investigators believe the two knew each other.
Juarez may be traveling in a white GMC Sierra truck, according to authorities.
"Do not approach him, as he should be considered armed and dangerous," a Maryland State Police news release said.
Anyone with information on Juarez's whereabouts should contact Maryland State Police at the Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101. Calls may remain confidential.
