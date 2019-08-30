WINCHESTER — A Winchester man recently pocketed $250,000 after winning the biggest prize possible in the Virginia Lottery’s White Hot 5s scratch-card game.
According to a media release from lottery headquarters in Richmond, John Crawford bought the $5 ticket at Round Hill Shopping Center on Northwestern Pike (U.S. 50) in Frederick County. The date of his purchase was not disclosed.
White Hot 5s from the Virginia Lottery awards prizes ranging from $5 to $250,000. The chances of winning any prize in the game are 1 in 4.39, but the odds of claiming a top prize are 1 in 1,040,400.
Crawford is the first player to win one of the game’s top prizes. Another three tickets with a $250,000 payout are still available.
The Virginia Lottery generates more than $1.7 million per day for the commonwealth’s K-12 public schools, the media release states. A record $650 million for public schools was raised in fiscal year 2019.
An additional $6.5 million in unclaimed prizes from FY 2019 was deposited in the Virginia Literary Fund, which provides low-interest loans to localities for public school construction, renovations and technology upgrades.
To learn more about the Virginia Lottery, visit valottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.