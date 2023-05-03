WINCHESTER — The city's Planning Commission is considering a Zoning Ordinance amendment that would allow industrialized containers to be used for urban farming.
The ultimate intent, Winchester Zoning Administrator Alfredo Gutierrez-Velasquez said during the commission's work session on Tuesday, is to increase the amount of fresh produce available for purchase throughout the city.
An example of containers being used for gardening already exists in Winchester. John and Ann Fox have a specially issued permit from the city to operate a hydroponic vegetable-growing operation called Fox Urban Farms at 1001 S. Loudoun St.
Since John Fox is a member of the Planning Commission, he recused himself Tuesday from all discussion regarding the industrialized container amendment.
Gutierrez-Velasquez said the types of containers that would be allowable for urban farming are those utilized for intermodal freight, storage, moving and shipping. Those containers can be adapted and connected to utilities so they can be used in place of standard brick-and-mortar buildings, which are significantly more expensive to build and equip.
While the focus of the proposed amendment is urban farming, Gutierrez-Velasquez said industrialized containers that are painted, well-maintained and include architectural features such as a porch, awning or mural could also be used as workshops or manufacturing facilities for artisans, as long as manufacturing and processing operations are contained indoors and do not produce smoke, dust, noise or odor that extends beyond the business' property lines.
Other restrictions in the proposed amendment would require containers to be accessory structures on properties with a primary building, prohibit the use of containers as a residence and limit the number of containers on a property to six.
"I like the idea of opening it up to artisans," Commissioner Leesa Mayfield said about the industrialized container amendment that she described as "very well developed and thought through."
Commissioner Brandon Pifer said his only concern about using containers for farming has to do with Virginia's legalization of recreational marijuana. If an industrialized container is used to grow cannabis, "then it's a prime target for someone to come and cut the padlock and go in there. That's my only thing."
The commission will hold a public hearing on the industrialized container proposal at its business meeting on May 16. Its recommendation on the proposed amendment will then be forwarded to City Council for a final decision.
Attending Tuesday's Winchester Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Chairwoman Lacey Burnett, Vice Chairman Paul Richardson and members Brandon Pifer, Mady Rodriguez and Leesa Mayfield. Commissioner John Fox attended the meeting but left prior to the industrialized container discussion due to a potential conflict of interest.
