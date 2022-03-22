WINCHESTER — The Winchester Parks and Recreation Advisory Board may be downsizing from nine to seven members.
The potential change is part of an initiative rolled out late last year by City Manager Dan Hoffman to ensure all Winchester boards, commissions, committees and authorities whose members are appointed by City Council are operating as effectively as possible and include representation from all four of the city's voting wards.
In the case of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, its current size and composition are problematic.
Winchester Parks and Recreation Director Chris Konyar told City Council's Boards and Commissions Committee on Monday that only seven of the nine current board members — Bill Stewart, Regina Coates, Scott Jenkins, Pete Lowe, Michael Miller, Casey Stine and Chris Way — have been consistently active since he started his job in July, and two of those seven — Stewart and Miller — have already termed out but agreed to stay on the board until replacements are appointed by council.
"We just don't have people that applied [for the available seats]," Konyar said. "It kind of makes sense to go from seven to nine [members]."
The current membership also does not equally represent all four of the city's voting wards, Konyar said. Five of the seven active members live in Ward 1, one lives in Ward 2 and one lives in Ward 4. No board representative lives in Ward 3.
"With equal representation from all four wards, you feel like you get a voice from the entire city with regards to Parks and Rec business," Konyar said.
He told the committee he would like the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board to include at least one member from each of the four voting wards. The remaining three seats on the downsized panel would be at-large positions to be filled by appointees from any of the wards.
"So it could wind up being that there are four people from one ward?" Boards and Commissions Committee member Phillip Milstead asked.
"In the bylaws we're looking to change, we're saying that the most from one ward could only be three," Konyar replied. "We are putting a maximum amount of representation from any one ward."
If City Council agrees to amend City Code to change the size and composition of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Konyar said the slate would be wiped clean and an entirely new seven-member board would have to be appointed, with each member serving a three-year term.
"We would definitely encourage our current board members to apply [for appointment to the revised board] if they choose to," Konyar said, noting that invitation would also be extended to the two members whose terms have already expired.
That reorganization plan is significantly different from the one involving the seven-member Winchester Planning Commission. In the commission's case, all of the current members would be allowed to complete their terms even if it means temporarily increasing the panel's size to nine members to ensure that every voting ward has at least one representative. City Council is expected to vote on the proposed commission changes within the next few weeks.
The Boards and Commissions Committee unanimously endorsed the proposed revisions to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. The matter now goes to City Council for further discussion and a final vote.
Attending Monday's Boards and Commissions Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman John Hill and member Phillip Milstead. Member Mady Rodriguez was absent.
