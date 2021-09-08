WINCHESTER — City officials have announced plans to buy the building they currently lease for the Winchester Department of Social Services.
Winchester Public Works Director Perry Eisenach told City Council's Finance Committee on Tuesday the owner of 401 N. Cameron St., North Cameron Properties LLC, approached the city earlier this year and asked if it would be interested in buying the property. According to the Virginia State Corporation Commission, the registered agent for North Cameron Properties LLC is John Willingham, a real estate developer who served on Winchester's City Council from January 2009-December 2020.
"I think everyone would agree this is really a good location for Social Services and we want them to remain there for the long term," Eisenach told the committee.
The proposed purchase agreement presented on Tuesday states Willingham will sell the 0.9-acre lot and its three-story building to the city for $4,923,451.28. The site is assessed by the Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue's Office at being worth $3,215,500.
As a condition of the sale, Eisenach said Willingham will make numerous security and functionality improvements to the Social Services building. Also, the structure will be reconfigured so that an adjoining property at 419 N. Cameron St. will be able to continue sharing an existing elevator with the Social Services Department.
"The property owner has agreed to make the changes," Eisenach said.
While the work won't necessarily be completed by the time the sale closes, Eisenach said the contract requires Willingham to have a building permit and construction bid in place before contracts are signed.
"Whatever that construction bid is, they will escrow the amount of that bid to make sure the improvements get done at the appropriate time," Eisenach said.
The money to buy the building would come from the sale of $14 million in general obligation bonds scheduled for later this year. The bond would also fund several other projects in the city's fiscal year 2022 budget including sidewalk and drainage improvements, the completion of Winchester's Green Circle pedestrian trail and traffic improvements on Millwood Avenue.
"I am extremely supportive of staying in the Social Services building," committee member Judy McKiernan said, noting the building's access to public transportation, close proximity to clients and abundant parking make it "an ideal location."
"I think this is a fiscally intelligent transaction," added committee member Richard Bell.
The Finance Committee, which also includes Winchester Mayor David Smith, unanimously agreed to recommend approval of the proposed purchase agreement by the full nine-member City Council, which could consider it as soon as its Sept. 14 meeting in Rouss City Hall.
