Name: Danielle R. Bostick
Running for: Mayor of Winchester
Political affiliation: Republican
Political/professional experience: Latin teacher and lead mentor at John Handley High School; former mental health counselor; vice chair of the Winchester Social Services Advisory Board; Winchester Education Association legislative liaison (current) and vice president (2017-2020). Spearheaded the Winchester School Board referendum that changed the method of selection from appointment by City Council to election by the people. Endorsed by the Virginia Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 2068 (Fairfax) and IAFF Local 3401 (Winchester).
Education: Bachelor of Arts in Greek and Latin (Catholic University of America); Master of Science in Curriculum and Instruction (University of Scranton); Master of Arts in Clinical Mental Health Counseling (University of Colorado).
Age: 43
Campaign platform: Local government isn't just for the well-connected. It is for all of us across all four wards. Winchester should be a great place to live and work. As mayor, I will establish a culture of people-centered governance through increased engagement and transparency; ensure our local government strives to empower, not obstruct, individuals and businesses; and support our Fire and Rescue Department so that we are aligned with national standards for staffing.
Campaign website: www.bostickformayor.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.