Name: John "David" Smith
Running for: Re-election, Mayor of Winchester
Political affiliation: Democrat
Political/professional experience: Served as Winchester's mayor from 2016-present; 16 years of previous public service including Winchester Planning Commission, Old Town Development Board, Winchester Parking Authority, Habitat for Humanity, Winchester Main Street Foundation, Celebration of Hope, Chamber of Commerce; business owner.
Education: Marshall University; University of the District of Columbia
Age: 59
Campaign platform: Continue providing experienced and thoughtful leadership to sustain Winchester through the pandemic response and ultimately through rebuilding. Working collaboratively with city departments, neighborhood resources, regional partners, and state and federal agencies to provide safety and support to families and businesses during the pandemic recovery.
Campaign website: davidsmithformayor.com
