WINCHESTER — The Attic — the Winchester Medical Center Auxiliary thrift shop at 381 Millwood Ave. — has reopened after being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Attic offers quality items at discount prices. All proceeds support the WMC Cancer Center.
The new hours of operation are Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Attic also has a Bargain Basement for shoppers seeking items for $1 or less. Basement hours are 1:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
“Christmas in July” starts July 21. This is a chance to find holiday items at post-holiday prices.
Among the offerings at The Attic are toys, books, men’s and women’s clothing and shoes, fine dishes, collectibles, furniture, jewelry and designer handbags..
WMC employees and all WMC volunteers receive a 20% discount on purchases.
The Attic is currently seeking donated items. Volunteers can help you unload your car in the front of the store and provide you with a receipt. For information about items that are accepted for donation, call 540-536-0000.
If you are interested in becoming a WMC Auxiliary volunteer, call Director of Volunteer Services Kelly Miller at 540-536-8000.
