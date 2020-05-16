WINCHESTER — Winchester Medical Center has received an “A” grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization aimed at improving health care quality and safety.
The Safety Grade assigns an A, B, C, D or F grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance preventing medical errors, infections and other harms among patients in their care. According to a news release from Valley Health, parent company of Winchester Medical Center, of the more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals rated in the spring Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, 33% received an “A” grade.
“We are proud and honored to be recognized with a top safety grade from Leapfrog,” said Grady W. (Skip) Philips, III, senior vice president of Valley Health president of Winchester Medical Center in a news release. “Particularly as we respond to the additional challenges posed by COVID-19, we are mindful of the vital role every physician and employee has in ensuring the safety of all our patients, staff, and the larger community. Our Leapfrog ‘A’ grade affirms our organization-wide culture of safety and our commitment to deliver high quality care for every patient, every time.”
Developed under the guidance of an expert panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data — supplemented by factors including strong nursing leadership, computerized order entry and bedside bar code medication systems, ICU staffing and hand hygiene policies — to assign grades to most U.S. hospitals twice each year.
“Leapfrog has issued its safety grades for a decade now,” said Valley Health Public Relations Manager Carol Weare in an email to The Star. “WMC is very pleased to have earned an “A”, at a time when knowing your regional hospital has a proven culture of safety seems especially important. From virtual “command center” coordination of infection control actions, policies and procedures to visitation and services curtailment, staff screening and PPE/mask wearing, to patient screening/testing particulars, the WMC team has been singularly focused on staff, patient, family and wider community safety.”
To see WMC’s full grade details, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.
