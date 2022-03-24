WINCHESTER — Valley Health Senior Vice President of Acute Care and Winchester Medical Center President Grady W. "Skip" Philips III has announced he will retire from Valley Health effective April 30, according to a Thursday news release from Valley Health.
Philips has served Valley Health and the community for eight years, capping a 35-year career in health care. He has been Winchester Medical Center president since June of 2016.
Under Philips’ leadership, the WMC campus expanded significantly, with the opening of the Valley Health Cancer Center, an expanded Heart and Vascular Center, and 48 new orthopedic and neurological beds in the WMC North Tower, the news release said.
The release also noted that Philips led the development of a joint-venture surgery center with local physician partners, supported specialist outreach to more rural Valley Health sites and integrated the acute care operations of Winchester Medical Center and Warren Memorial Hospital.
He has been active in the community, serving on local nonprofit boards including the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, Healthy Families, and the Sinclair Health Clinic, the release said.
Philips and his family plan to continue to reside and remain active in the Winchester community.
“It has been an honor and privilege to lead and work with the amazing people throughout Valley Health and our community, a community that my family and I have grown to love and appreciate,” Philips said in the release. “I am excited about the next chapter of my life of service and the opportunity to focus on family, and enjoy some time traveling.”
Valley Health will conduct a national search to fill the position.
“I thank Skip for his service to Valley Health and the community,” said Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz. “Skip has led in a way that exemplified our values of compassion, integrity, collaboration, courage and excellence, while expanding caring, access and services to our community.”
Valley Health is a not-for-profit health care system of hospitals, urgent cares, physician practices and other health-related services in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.