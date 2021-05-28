In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, Winchester's administrative offices will be closed on Monday and WinTran routes are canceled.
Also:
- Monday's recycling will be collected on Wednesday.
- Yard waste collection on Wednesday is canceled
- Jim Barnett Park Recreation Center is closed Monday.
- The outdoor pool opens for the season on Saturday and will be open from noon-6 p.m. on Memorial Day.
- The Joint Judicial Center is closed Monday.
- Metered parking in Old Town Winchester is always free on city-observed holidays including Memorial Day.
- Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center (1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road) – is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
