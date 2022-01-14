In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, the Winchester government will operate on the following schedule:
City of Winchester government offices: closed
WinTran routes: canceled
Recycling schedule: Recycling collection on Monday is moved to Wednesday. The refuse and recycling 2022 holiday schedule can be found online at https://www.winchesterva.gov/public-works.
Jim Barnett Park Rec Center: closed
Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center: open regular hours, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Metered parking in Old Town: Free on designated city holidays including Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Joint Judicial Center: closed
Visit www.winchesterva.gov/government/holiday-schedule for the city’s 2022 holiday schedule.
