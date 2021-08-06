WINCHESTER — Quadell Alik Grimes, who told police he fatally shot Kevin Michael Riley last year in self-defense, later said the two had a long-running feud partially related to “drug turf.”
That’s what Shane Eugene Bowling, a former cell mate of Grimes, will testify to in Grimes’ murder trial, according to documents filed by a prosecutor on July 27. Jury selection in the six-day trial begins today with opening arguments set for Monday. Grimes, 29, of Hagerstown, Maryland, faces first-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony charges.
Police said Riley, a 29-year-old city resident and HVAC technician, was unarmed when shot in the chest in the parking lot outside Okinawa Restaurant at 571 Adams Drive on Oct. 28. Grimes, was in his car when Riley got out of a friend’s car and was preparing to enter the restaurant. He said Riley approached his car and he shot him because he feared for his life, according to his attorney William “Ben” Mann VI. Mann previously said Grimes was getting a milk shake at the Five Guys restaurant next to Okinawa after visiting family in Stephens City where he previously lived. Mann said the encounter was a coincidence, not an ambush.
“Our position is that it was self-defense,” Mann said on Thursday. “That’s why we have to have a jury trial.”
Jury instructions include details on self-defense claims involving homicides. They note the burden of proof is on the defendant to prove the killing was justified and simply saying they had a fear of serious injury or death isn’t a valid defense. “There must also be some overt act indicative of imminent danger at the time,” the instructions said.
Police previously said they investigated a “conflict” in 2015 between Grimes and Riley and that they had an “ongoing issue.” Riley’s criminal record includes convictions for cocaine and marijuana dealing, but police didn’t say if the dispute was drug related.
The documents, filed by Matthew Occhuizzo, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney and lead prosecutor on the case, shed more light on the feud. He wrote that several witnesses will testify about a “longstanding beef” between the two and that it included shoving and threats by Grimes.
Bowling, whose record includes convictions for assaulting an officer, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while in possession of methamphetamine, was released from the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Jan. 25. He had been serving time on a shoplifting-related probation revocation.
Occhuizzo wrote that Bowling will also testify that Grimes told him he fled the shooting scene because he was “riding dirty.” The term, popularized in the 2005 Grammy-winning “Ridin’” song by rapper Chamillionaire, refers to driving while carrying drugs.
Occhuzzio wrote that the jury will be informed of Grimes’ criminal record, which includes convictions for assault and battery and use of profanity over a public airway. The latter conviction was related to a phone call and text Grimes made in 2011 in which he threatened to commit a shooting in a Stephens City home. “Somebody gonna die today, so y’all better be ready,” Grimes said in the call, according to a criminal complaint.
While seeking to tell jurors about Grimes’ criminal history, the prosecution is asking Judge Brian M. Madden to prevent them from being told about Riley’s criminal history. Matthew T. Endres, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney and Occhuizzo’s co-counsel, wrote in a suppression motion that jurors are typically only told of criminal histories if they involve defendants or witnesses who testify.
“Kevin Riley is not a witness and cannot testify,” Endres said. “Therefore, evidence of his prior criminal convictions cannot come in for this purpose.”
Attorney Caleb A. Kershner, Mann’s co-counsel, countered that if Grimes testifies, he would relate his fear of Riley due to Riley’s past conduct and criminal history. Kershner said the history is essential for an “imminent danger” self-defense claim.
“The defendant’s knowledge of the victim and specifically his knowledge of the victim’s past is relevant because it demonstrates the defendant’s state of mind at the time he [allegedly] acted in self-defense,” Kershner wrote. “It is common sense that someone may feel a greater level of fear when a known convicted felon who has served time approaches them at night in a parking lot.”
Riley was well known and liked in the community. Several hundred people attended a memorial kickball tournament last month for Riley and some 300 attended a candlelight vigil for him shortly after his death.
