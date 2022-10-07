HARRISONBURG — We've long heard the axiom, "What goes around comes around." For the new artistic director at Winchester Musica Viva, these folksy words boast a special resonance.
As a youngster growing up in Ringwood, N.J., Bryce Hayes, tabbed last month to succeed longtime Viva maestro Ken Nafziger, visited his brother, one year his senior, here at James Madison University.
In 2011, Hayes, 43, moved to the Friendly City with his husband to accept a position as a choral conductor guiding JMU's men's choir and elite treble chamber choir.
What goes around comes around, indeed. Or perhaps it's merely a case of taking another step toward completing a lifelong dream.
"I always knew I wanted to be a choir director," Hayes said last week in a coffeehouse interview just off the JMU campus. To realize this goal meant resisting the call of the priesthood as well as breaking the bonds of what he calls a regional "pocket": Until roughly 2008, all his education — Westminster Choir College in Princeton, N.J., and Temple University — and teaching (Princeton Day School) had taken place in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Simply put, Hayes needed a "big change" — and not just in music. He went to the University of Minnesota, where the musical dialect was different and the weather was "very cold." It was there, in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, that he also met his life partner. After three years, though, and a doctorate gained, both were ready for more moderate climes.
Hayes narrowed 32 employment opportunities in 28 states into six job interviews. One was at a school in Virginia he was certain he not only heard of but also had actually been to before
Footsteps — or rather tire-treads — from Harrisonburg
For nearly 30 years, Ken Nafziger made his way — in dead of winter as well as on glistening spring nights — down the Shenandoah Valley from Harrisonburg to Winchester to program the fortunes of Musica Viva. If there's symmetry to Bryce Hayes' path to JMU and back, so, too, there is to these current musical fortunes. Hayes follows this same path, albeit with different goals and intent.
He is well aware of Nafziger's reputation, particularly as a master programmer and musician. And with little beyond his academic niche other than a non-auditioned choir in Crozet (now directed by one of his students), he is reaching for a higher level, one auditioned and attained as a matter of course by Nafziger.
For Winchester, and perhaps fortunately so, Hayes is at a different stage of his career — one that might benefit Musica Viva which, over the past few pandemic years, has endured a bumpy musical ride best captured in an arrangement by choir member Georgieann Toole of that Stephen Foster classic, "Hard Times." Hayes stands poised, and yet energized, to remedy that.
Musically, he already has studied Viva's traditions — not only Nafziger's brilliant programming, but also Founding Father Will Averitt's a cappella work and Toole's arrangements. The "revitalization" will not end there for Hayes. He also plans to look into the organization's core development, which may even include "new and innovative ways" to examine "audience participation."
These are duties and tasks for down the road — i.e. for beyond this fall. Hayes realizes the parabola of his "learning curve" in Winchester is extensive.
"It took me a while learning the Harrisonburg ethos," he said. "Similarly, I'd like to learn the appetite of Winchester . . . What do people want to hear? . . . What might the dessert be for the audience? There will be the spinach, always, but what about the chocolate? That's what this fall season will be about."
Winchester Musica Viva's upcoming performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 in Upperville and 3 p.m. Dec. 18 in Winchester.
For more information, visit winchestermusicaviva.org.
Adrian J. O'Connor is the former editorial page editor of The Winchester Star. His wife is a member of Winchester Musica Viva.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.