WINCHESTER — Following a nationwide search that piqued the interest of 54 applicants, Christopher Konyar of Winchester has been named director of the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department.
According to a media release from the City of Winchester, Konyar has been with the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department for more than 20 years, serving the past 14 years as superintendent of recreation. He is also a certified Parks and Recreation Professional and a recognized clinician with the American Sports Education Program.
“Christopher stood out among other applicants because of his extensive experience with, and deep appreciation for, the Winchester area, and I am confident he will readily apply this knowledge and experience in his new position here in the city,” City Manager Dan Hoffman said in the release. “I look forward to working with him and seeing the positive impact he will have on the department as well as the surrounding community.”
“Attaining the director position for the City of Winchester’s Parks and Recreation Department has allowed me to fulfill my biggest professional goal,” Konyar said in the release. “I look forward to joining a great team and continuing to bring quality park amenities and recreational programs to the Winchester community.”
Konyar’s first day with the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department will be July 6. He succeeds Lynn Miller, who retired in January after 49 years of service to the city.
