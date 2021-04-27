WINCHESTER — A longtime city firefighter was named chief of the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department Tuesday.
Assistant Chief Jon Henschel, hired in 1997, was appointed fire chief by City Manager Daniel C. Hoffman, who took over in October. The appointment was announced at the City Council meeting.
Henschel, promoted from battalion chief to assistant chief in October, begins his new job Monday. He succeeds interim Chief C. Hadden Culp, a Prince William County firefighter from 1978 to 2011, who replaced William A. Garrett in May.
Garrett resigned just 11 months on the job shortly after questioning a Paid Time Off program proposed by then-City Manager Eden Freeman. The proposal was unpopular with firefighters.
Henschel’s appointment is designed to bring stability to the department, which is adapting to national changes in the profession. They include a shrinking amount of volunteers and increasing responses to medical calls rather than fires.
“Jon has proven his dedication to our community and the fire and rescue profession his entire career,” Hoffman said in a news release. “I look forward to working with Jon in his new role and have confidence in his ability to continue moving the department forward.”
Henschel — who has worked for the Fire and Rescue Department for 23 years — was chosen after a nationwide search that yielded 57 applications, according to a city news release. Henschel, whose annual salary increases from $91,416 to $110,000, thanked Culp for his insights and leadership and said Culp will remain for a short time to help with strategic initiatives. “He has been tremendous to work with,” Henschel said.
The 47-year-old Henschel, a husband and father of two grown sons, takes over a department with an approximately $6 million annual budget and 70 paid firefighters, including command staff. The department also has about 12 active volunteers. Active volunteers are defined in Winchester as firefighters who respond to a minimum of 24 calls annually. Last year, the department responded to 5,793 calls and has an average response time of just under five minutes.
Congratulations to Chief Henschel. Thank you Dan Hoffman for believing in this fine man who has given his heart and soul to the Winchester Fire and Rescue Department. He will not disappoint you or the dedicated career staff he has worked so closely with over the years.
