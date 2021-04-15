KERNSTOWN — The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will screen the film “The Mauritanian” with a live introduction and presentation from author and Winchester native M.C. Armstrong.
The screening will begin at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
Armstrong is the author of “The Mysteries of Haditha,” published in 2020 by Potomac Books and nominated for “Best Memoir” at the 2021 American Book Festival.
Armstrong embedded with Joint Special Operations Forces in Al Anbar Province, Iraq, in 2008. He published a series of articles on the Iraq war through The Winchester Star. He is the winner of a Pushcart Prize and his fiction and nonfiction have appeared in Esquire, The Missouri Review, The Gettysburg Review, Wrath-bearing Tree, Epiphany, War, Literature, and the Arts, The Literary Review, and other journals and anthologies.
He teaches writing at Guilford College and is pursuing a doctorate on America’s post-9/11 soldier-writers at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He is currently teaching “Guantánamo Diary,” the book “The Mauritanian” is based on.
Armstrong is also the guitarist and lead singer-songwriter for Viva la Muerte, an original rock and roll band in Greensboro that performs in Winchester every once in awhile.
Armstrong will be available after the film screening to sign copies of “The Mysteries of Haditha.” Copies of the book can be purchased at the event from Winchester Book Gallery.
“The Mauritanian” is a 2021 legal drama film directed by the Academy-Award winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald (“Touching the Void,” “Whitney”). The film is based on the 2015 memoir “Guantánamo Diary” by Mohamedou Ould Slahi, a true story of Slahi’s experience of being held for 14 years without charge in the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.
The film stars Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Shailene Woodley, and Benedict Cumberbatch. Jodie Foster won a Best Supporting Actress Golden Globe for her work in the film.
Tickets for the screening can be purchased at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema box office or online at www.drafthouse.com/winchester.
