WINCHESTER — When Terrell Green was finishing up a tennis elective at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, he was paired with a collegiate tennis player.
Green, who knew just the basics of the game, was unable to return any of the other player’s strong overhand serves.
The Winchester native said that experience in 2006 “destroyed” his confidence when it came to the game of tennis. But it eventually pushed him to create a new sport called Forehand Strike, which combines old tennis techniques with new ideas and rules. Instead of using a racquet, players wear a silicone-padded glove on each hand to hit a foam ball that's larger than a tennis ball. Shots can be made with either hand.
"I go back to how the game was played in 1878 with the underhand serve," said Green, who now lives in the Gainesville area. "You’re getting a slower reaction time, so it’s a great equalizer that allows other athletes to play.”
Unlike tennis nets which have a standard length of 42 feet, nets used in Forehand Strike are only 20 feet. The net, which is portable, is 42 inches tall but can be adjusted to 38 inches for smaller children.
The game can be played on just about any flat, hard surface — basketball courts, indoor sports courts, a driveway, even a cul de sac, Green said.
“You can take it with you,” he said. “The net comes with the set, so you can take it wherever.”
Being laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic gave Green more time to develop Forehand Strike. He has spent two years researching and developing the ins and outs of the game — the rules, how big the net should be, how the ball should feel, how the ball interacts with the gloves and so on.
Forehand Strike games are played as the best of three, five or seven sets. Each set has a maximum of 17 points. The game can be played with two or four players, just like singles or doubles matches in tennis.
Moving forward, Green is launching a Kickstarter campaign to help fund the business. An early goal of $5,000 would help cover the initial orders, he said.
Customers wishing to purchase Forehand Strike will receive two pairs of gloves, the ball, the net, a carrying case, instructions and a thank-you note for $95, plus shipping.
Green's goal is for Forehand Strike to be sold in big-box stores and eventually become an Olympic sport.
“I hope to develop athletes to potentially start a league and then one day I can see it becoming an Olympic sport,” Green said. “I’ve been testing it out with several athletes from boxers to tennis players to basketball players. They all like it. It’s a really neat sport.”
For more information, visit forehandstrike.com. You can also find Forehand Strike on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.