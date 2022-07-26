Winchester native Sean Walker is a national high school champion and youth world champion in goalball, and now the 23-year-old is trying to help the United States national team to the top of the podium in world competition.
According to the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes (USABA), goalball is the most popular team sport in the world for the blind and visually impaired, with 112 countries participating in the sport. Walker has established himself as one of the country's top players for one of the world's best teams.
After serving as an alternate on the U.S. team which placed fourth at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo last summer, Walker was one of six team members who helped the U.S. qualify for the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) Goalball World Championships that will take place in December in Matosinhos, Portugual. The U.S. earned that spot at worlds as a result of its second-place finish at the Goalball Americas Championships in Sao Paolo, Brazil, in February.
A second-place finish or better at worlds would automatically qualify the U.S. for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, which will only feature eight teams compared to the 10 that qualified for Tokyo. (It will not be the only opportunity for the U.S. to qualify for the 2024 Paralympics.)
"I'm super excited to train towards this," said Walker in a phone interview last week. "Coming off the Americas Championships, some of the new guys on this roster, including myself, we got that experience, and we want to do more.
"Internationals tournaments are always tough, and they're always great competition. But we're not shooting for anything less than first place."
Walker is blind in his right eye and has no peripheral vision in his left eye, which has 20/600 acuity. He was born with juvenile x-linked retinoschisis, a genetic disease that deteriorates the retinas.
Now 6 feet tall and 205 pounds, Walker was introduced to goalball at age 12 while attending the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind (VSDB) in Staunton.
In goalball, two teams of three players (a center, left wing and right wing) compete on a court that is nine meters wide and 18 meters long. Each goal spans the entire width of the court and is 1.3 meters high.
Players attempt to score by rolling or bouncing a hollow 2.8-pound basketball-sized ball with bells inside, the purpose of which is to let players know where the ball is going, and the opposing teams tries to maneuver their bodies to stop it. Players must have adhesive patches applied directly to their face, and eyeshades are also placed over the patches to ensure the players cannot see. Games consist of two 12-minute halves and take about an hour to play.
First created in 1946, goalball has been a Paralympic sport since 1976. The world championships are also held every four years, with the first one taking place in 1978.
For Walker, his reasons for loving the game are pretty simple.
"It definitely has to be the teamwork aspect of it, and the adrenaline rush you get," Walker said.
In a sport where you can't see what your teammates are doing, the importance of teamwork can't be emphasized enough.
"Communication and trust are the two biggest things," said Walker when asked about the biggest keys to being an effective goalball player. "Trusting where your teammates are going to be and being communicative enough to relay if you have any information to give. Even off the court, being very communicative is fantastic as well."
Walker has worked hard to be successful in all phases. His remembers competing on a winless team in his first year as team captain on VSDB's goalball team, but his commitment to weightlifting, running and cycling, and his commitment to his teammates, eventually helped VSDB win the high school national championship three years later in 2016, with Walker winning team MVP honors.
A year later, Walker helped the U.S. win the IBSA Youth World Championships in Hungary while playing every minute of the team's seven matches.
"Hungary definitely opened the door and widened my view. 'Hey, this is something I can do not just during my youth. I can take this and go and play on the adult scene, and there’s more to achieve,'" Walker said.
Walker committed himself even more to goalball after Keith Young — whose Florida School for the Deaf and Blind competed against Walker when Walker was in high school — took over as U.S. head coach in 2019. In a phone interview, Young said he identified Walker as someone he wanted to see participate in the team's residence program in Fort Wayne, Ind.
Walker moved there in August of 2020 and lives there most of the year. Walker — who is close to competing his recreational therapy from Radford University — also spends late May to early August as an assistant camp director and evening program specialist for Camp Easterseals, an overnight camp for children and adults with disabilities and special needs. Located in New Castle near Roanoke, he's now in his third year working for Camp Easterseals.
In Fort Wayne, Walker spends five days a week on goalball practice (two days) and strength and conditioning (three days) and spends 22-28 hours a week helping with events and tasks at the Turnstone Center for Children & Adult with Disabilities. He's also helped with major national events like the NCAA Division III Men's Basketball Final Four, which has been held in Fort Wayne since 2019.
Walker said moving to Fort Wayne has made a big difference.
"We really try hard to keep other motivated and keep each other engaged there, especially while we’re lifting, and then holding each other accountable as well," Walker said.
Currently, Walker's defense is the strongest part of his game. He believes he only had one goal scored on his area of the court while mostly seeing second-half action at the Americas Championships, where the U.S. averaged more than 11 goals per game in eight matches and went 7-1. They beat six of their seven opponents by the 10-goal margin rule. Playing with four veterans from the Tokyo games, Walker tied for fifth among the six U.S. players with six goals.
"It’s tricky sometimes," said Walker of defense. "I feel like I'm relatively good at reading the ball and putting my body where it needs to be to attack it. Instead of just letting the ball hit you and bounce off, we always preach 'attack the ball.'
"And we always want to be intentional with what we're doing. Whether we’re laying out to block the ball, knowing where out limbs are, knowing where our bodies are. If we have to get the ball out of the air, knowing how high we are. I kind of go to a plus/minus — am i helping the team, if I’m not letting in anything and I'm scoring a little bit, then we’re above that zero on the plus/minus scale. I figure if I focus on this first, the throwing part will come."
There's numerous different ways to throw the ball, and that's a big part of what Walker focuses on in his training. Walker sets up cones and tries to pick spots to hit with a variety of spinning, curving and bouncing attempts.
"We'll do the whole spin throw, and then I’m looking for a ball that comes about two feet off the ground but is also traveling with velocity," said Walker, who can play both center and wing. "It's not super high on the ground, and it's not super low either. It’s kind of in the middle.
"I've been really focusing on being more explosive, getting more pf my hips engaged and being very explosive. We have different shots that we call, and then we practice them over and over and over again."
Walker first began competing with the U.S. senior team in April of 2021. Being an alternate for Tokyo made him hungry for a bigger role with the team, and he was glad he got to experience that and contribute to an important achievement at the Americas Championships, where the U.S. beat Puerto Rico (12-2), Costa Rica (10-0), Guatemala (13-3), Mexico (12-11) and Canada (12-2) in the prelims, Venezuela (14-4) in the quarters and Canada (14-4) again in the semis before falling to Brazil, the defending Paralympic champs, 12-2 in the final.
"It was my first time playing the Brazilians," Walker said. "Having that training camp with them beforehand, it was great to practice with them and practice against them to get that experience."
The world championships were supposed to follow in June in China, but that was canceled due to travel restrictions caused by COVID-19 quarantine regulations. As a result, Portugal is now hosting in December.
Walker said the U.S. team is used to having various tournaments postponed or canceled since the COVID-19 pandemic started, so it shouldn't be a major adjustment for a team that will now have some extra time to work on its bond before the worlds. Young said he also plans on having his team compete in a tuneup at the Goalball Nations Cup Berlin in Germany in October.
"Our main focus, especially this past year, has been our team camaraderie and out team cohesiveness," Walker said. "We’ve become a tightly knit group of guys by talking to each other about things that don't deal with goalball."
Walker also didn't mind the delay in worlds because it allowed him to return to Camp Easterseals, which he wasn't sure if he would have been able to do otherwise. Walker said campers range from age 10 to those in their 70s. People with autism, down syndrome and cerebral palsy make up many of the campers.
"I'm helping people adapt to different leisure activities, whether it be something as simple as a board game or hiking in the outdoors, horseback riding or climbing walls," said Walker, who feels goalball has helped him significantly with his leadership and communication skills. "Helping people is definitely one of my passions. Not only that, but forming that connection with somebody and knowing that you can make a difference in somebody's life means a lot."
Walker doesn't know how long he plans on playing goalball, but one of his dreams is to be a gold medalist when the Paralympics come to Los Angeles in 2028. Young doesn't doubt Walker will try as hard as he can for as long as he wants to play.
"Sean’s willing to do the work," said Young, noting that Walker has dropped 20 pounds in the past two years by improving his fitness and nutrition. "And he's willing to work with his teammate to become a better player."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.