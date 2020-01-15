WINCHESTER — Winchester has declined to join dozens of other Virginia localities regarding passage of a resolution supporting the right of citizens to own and use guns.
During a work session Tuesday night at John Kerr Elementary School, councilors voted 5-4 against creating a resolution stating Winchester’s support of the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. The city is one of just nine localities in Virginia to reject adoption of such a resolution.
The vote followed party lines. The majority Democrats on City Council — David Smith, Judy McKiernan, Evan Clark, Kim Herbstritt and John Hill — opposed the resolution, while the Republicans — Les Veach, Bill Wiley, John Willingham and Corey Sullivan — favored the measure.
Two additional attempts to massage the language in the proposed resolution met the same fate.
The votes were cast as part of a so-called Second Amendment sanctuary movement that has led thousands of Virginians to petition local governments to formally support gun ownership.
A total of 121 state municipalities have approved resolutions regarding the Second Amendment since November, when gun rights advocates started asking local governments to designate their town, city or county as a sanctuary from proposed firearm regulations being considered by the Democrat-controlled General Assembly. Proposed measures currently being considered by the legislature include universal background checks for gun purchases, a ban on assault weapons and so-called “red flag laws” that would enable authorities to temporarily take guns away from people they believe could endanger themselves or others.
It remains to be seen if the local resolutions will carry any weight.
"It is my opinion that these resolutions have no legal effect," Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring, a Democrat, wrote on Dec. 20. "It is my further opinion that localities and local constitutional officers cannot nullify state laws and must comply with gun violence prevention measures that the General Assembly may enact."
The local resolutions adopted to date have varied from hardline stances opposing any effort to strengthen gun laws, to general statements of compliance with all laws that are not in direct defiance of the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.
On Tuesday, Willingham introduced a resolution for Winchester that was similar to one passed on Jan. 6 by the city of Virginia Beach, which designated itself a "constitutional city" that supports "the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms." The Virginia Beach City Council also urged the General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam "to take no action which would violate the freedoms guaranteed by either the Virginia Bill of Rights or the federal Bills or Rights."
Winchester’s City Council members were united in saying they would uphold their oath of office to defend the state and federal constitutions, but were uncomfortable passing a resolution encouraging law enforcement officers to ignore laws not supported by the city.
Councilors suggested that supporters of gun rights contact their state legislators to share their concerns, reminding the approximately 50 people in attendance that City Council cannot create policies that defy constitutional laws.
Tuesday night marked the third time that Second Amendment supporters addressed Winchester's City Council about adopting a possible resolution. Turnout was so strong at the prior two meetings in November and December that city officials decided to move Tuesday's session from Rouss City Hall to the larger auditorium at John Kerr Elementary School.
The Frederick County and Clarke County governing bodies recently adopted resolutions supporting gun rights. On Tuesday night, Berryville Town Council approved one as well.
For more, see Thursday’s edition of The Winchester Star.
(15) comments
While I am a resident of Frederick County and not Winchester. I think of Winchester as home. I didn't see our Governor and the new crop of anti-gun social democrats in the legislature as representative of Winchester. I am disappointed that I was wrong.
Demokrat hacks are gonna be demokrat hacks.
I'm encouraging all gun rights advocates from Winchester, Frederick County and all other nearby areas to conduct business in some other location other than Winchester. The only thing that will get these Democrat council members attention is when money is moved out of the city. This is also the way to get them voted out in the next election.
Sanity prevails.
It was a joke. Ward 4 Judy said she was for it then voted against it.The mayor, who is also council president, had a tough time running the meeting constantly asking for advice from the city mgr. vote em all out!
I'm sorry to hear that the Winchester Council could not step up to the plate however I'm happy to say the Berryville Council did the exact opposite and passed 2A Resolution last night. Great Job Berryville.
You don't get it, this is just a start, the Democrats are not going to stop here they will take your guns in the future. Also these laws will not do anything to protect citizens, it's just going to hurt the law abiding citizen we won't be able to protect our self. Remember how crazy Ralph Northam is, wants to kill kids after birth???? Ralph Northam is in a racist picture???? All you have to do is listen to Ralph not very smart, he is like Mayor David Smith of Winchester. Mayor Smith is so uneducated he cannot conduct a council meeting, has to ask for help all the time. Embarrassing to be a Citizen of Winchester Va. The Mayor and all Council members need to walk down the street and watch Frederick County Board of Supervisors meetings. Winchester could learn a lot, Frederick County knows how a meeting should be run.
This whole gun sanctuary zone is silly, shameful and a waste of time. There is nothing unconstitutional about: “universal background checks for gun purchases, a ban on assault weapons and so-called “red flag laws” that would enable authorities to temporarily take guns away from people they believe could endanger themselves or others.“ May these measures pass and thusly save lives. Gun fanatics are.... fanatics. Crying wolf, but ..... there is not wolf.
Agree - 100%. Thank you.
your ignorance on the proposed gun laws is showing....
Well said. Thank you.
The Governor and the anti-gun democrats are pushing this farther than I think the electorate wants. I see the Sanctuary movement as validation of this. While I don't believe a word of your post. I also know the Democrats won a majority in both houses. Combine that with a Democrat Governor and they can basically do what they want. They appear to have chosen gun control as their # one priority and are ramming it down everyone's throat. This is wrong. Do I beleive everyone wants sensible gun laws, yes, Do I believe a majority of Virginians want the Governor's gun law package. No. It's too much too soon.
Typical Liberals.
Yes, BRAVO for typical liberals.
You should do a little research on terms that you bat around. You are trying for an insult but falling short. Most liberals are educated and thoughtful and understand that the Constitution has 27 Amendments and the mechanics to change, add, or delete. 26 of the 27 Amendments have to do with a functioning Democracy. The 2nd Amendment has nothing to do with how our Democracy works - it is about guns. It is only about guns. When the guns folks use the words: freedom, rights, etc - they are not talking about freedom or rights - they are talking about guns. Guns only.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.