WINCHESTER — The city is offering to buy the South End Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company's fire station and replace it with a new station that would be owned by the city.
That information was revealed this week in documents mailed anonymously to The Winchester Star and confirmed on Friday by City Manager Dan Hoffman and the volunteer fire and rescue company's president, James Blocker.
"We're excited about it," Hoffman said on Friday, noting the purchase proposal has previously been discussed by City Council in executive session. "We're doing this as a partnership more than anything else. It allows the city to create a safer, healthier environment by building a new fire station, and it puts South End on a more sustainable financial path."
According to Hoffman and Blocker, the South End station at 17 W. Monmouth St. has become increasingly expensive to maintain. The volunteer firefighters and paramedics who own and operate the building that was constructed in 1958 on 0.8 acres are unable to raise enough money to renovate the station or build a new facility because they are already saddled with approximately $800,000 in debt.
"We've needed to replace our station for years," Blocker said on Friday.
Hoffman said the city is willing to pay off all or most of the company's debt and build a new fire station at the current site if the volunteers agree to sell the property.
In a Nov. 12 letter from Hoffman to Blocker, the city offered to partner with the volunteers by constructing a new fire station that would be owned and maintained by Winchester and staffed by a combination of career and volunteer personnel. It would become the only fire station owned by the city government.
"I really want them to focus on recruiting, training and equipping volunteers," Hoffman said on Friday. "These large costs of keeping up buildings and keeping up apparatus takes away from what I believe is one of the core aspects of their mission, which is getting volunteers in the door."
"Most departments in Northern Virginia have already moved to this model," Blocker said on Friday. "It's kind of new for us and new for the city, but it's definitely interesting."
The Nov. 12 letter from Hoffman outlined three possible purchase scenarios for the South End station, which has an appraised market value of approximately $1.9 million. Each scenario would include the city paying for the demolition of the existing station and construction of a new fire station that would bear the colors and branding of the South End Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company:
- Scenario 1 — The city would buy the property for $1.7 million, and the volunteers would use the money to pay off all of the organization's debt. In addition, for a period of 10 years following the construction of a new station, the city would contribute $20,000 annually to help the station recruit and retain employees, buy new gear and cover operational expenses.
- Scenario 2 — The city would buy the property for $1 million and assume up to $750,000 worth of the volunteer organization's debt. Any remaining debt would be paid by the volunteers using proceeds from the property's sale. In addition, for a period of 10 years following the construction of a new station, the city would contribute $10,000 annually to help the station recruit and retain employees, buy new gear and cover operational expenses.
- Scenario 3 — The city would buy about half of the property for $1 million. A new station would then be built on the city-owned portion of land, and the volunteer organization would have 24 months to break ground on a residential development on the nearly half-acre of land it would retain. If the volunteers fail to develop the property within 24 months, Winchester would have the option to buy the land and sell it to a third party, with the proceeds being used to pay off the station's debt, recruit and retain employees, buy new gear and cover operational expenses.
During a meeting held on Feb. 5, the South End volunteers voted 16-1, with one abstention, to support Scenario 1. Blocker, who only votes in the event of a tie, said the volunteers will now work with Rouss City Hall to determine the next step in the process.
"It's a positive direction," he said. "It's kind of new and scary, but I think ultimately it will help streamline things for us and we'll have a better facility for everyone."
Hoffman said it could be several years before the new South End station is up and running, and there are currently no plans for the city to make purchase offers on any of the other three volunteer fire and rescue companies that serve Winchester — Rouss, Friendship and Shawnee.
"This is a unique opportunity to create a win-win situation for both South End and the city," he said.
