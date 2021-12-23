WINCHESTER — The city has taken a Frederick County couple to court in an attempt to force them to address the dilapidated conditions of several residential properties they own in Old Town.
According to the lawsuit filed in September in Winchester Circuit Court, Wayne and Laura Gavis of the 1000 block of Greenwood Road are accused of allowing properties they own and manage at 411, 415-417 and 514-520 S. Loudoun St. to deteriorate to the point of potentially becoming dangerous. All three of the properties are vacant and have been deemed uninhabitable due to numerous building code violations.
City Attorney Melisa Michelsen said the Gavises never responded to the city’s court filings prior to a scheduled hearing on Nov. 22. When they appeared in court for the hearing, Winchester Circuit Court Judge Alex Iden gave them until Jan. 12 to file their responses to the city’s allegations, then rescheduled the proceeding for Jan. 24.
According to the lawsuit, Winchester is asking the court to appoint the city as a receiver of the properties at 411 and 514-520 S. Loudoun St., which would allow officials to either demolish the structures or make repairs and sell them. Michelsen said any proceeds from selling the two sites, which were fdeclared blighted by City Council in May, would be used to reimburse Winchester’s costs for receivership, property improvements and attorney fees.
The suit also seeks to collect more than $20,000 in unpaid fines, fees and court-ordered judgments that have been levied against the Gavises since 2017 due to the conditions of the three South Loudoun properties plus two others they own at 414 S. Braddock St. and 212-216 S. Loudoun St.
Michelsen said Winchester is only seeking receivership of 411 and 514-520 S. Loudoun St. because those properties are in the most alarming condition. However, if the court rules in the city’s favor, it’s possible officials will file further court action seeking receivership of the Gavis-owned properties at 415-417 S. Loudoun, 414 S. Braddock and 212-216 S. Loudoun streets.
“We wanted to start with the worst of the worst,” Michelsen said on Wednesday.
The lawsuit states the city has made repeated attempts to compel the Gavises to repair the residential dwellings they own and manage in Old Town, but no repairs have been made.
“We’ve given them every opportunity to fix them and nothing has happened,” Michelsen said.
At the hearing on Nov. 22, Wayne Gavis stated he was in the process of making repairs to at least one of the properties listed in the lawsuit. However, Michelsen said no building permit applications have been filed with the city, so he either isn’t making the repairs or is doing so in violation of building codes.
According to the lawsuit, each of the Gavis-owned properties have numerous problems:
411 S. Loudoun St. — A single-family home that has been unoccupied since 2005, it has holes in the exterior, rotting wood, dilapidated fencing, possible damage to the foundation and no active utility connections. The Gavises failed to appear at court hearings regarding building code violations and have repeatedly denied the Winchester fire marshal’s attempts to survey the interior of the structure.
514-520 S. Loudoun St. — Four two-story townhouses that have been unoccupied since February 2018, they have crumbling ceilings, rotting wood, holes in the siding, a broken window, trash-filled yards, missing rain gutters and no active utility connections. The townhouses currently provide a haven for birds, rodents and other animals but were declared unfit for human habitation on April 24, 2017.
415-417 S. Loudoun St. — A two-story duplex with holes in the exterior walls, its only occupants are birds, rodents, squirrels and other wild animals.
414 S. Braddock St. — A single-family home hidden behind trees in an overgrown, fenced yard, it has numerous building code violations. The Gavises have been fined a total of $6,800 for the violations but have appealed the case to Winchester General District Court.
212-216 S. Loudoun St. — A two-story apartment building that has netted the Gavises more than $3,100 in fines for assorted building code violations since May 2020.
Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said on Wednesday the lawsuit against the Gavises represents the city’s commitment to ridding its neighborhoods of blighted, derelict properties “and trying to bring them, at the very least, to minimum property maintenance standards because of the negative impacts they have on the neighbors and the quality of life for people who live in the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.