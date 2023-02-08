WINCHESTER — City officials are hoping to make it easier for homeowners to add or create dwellings on their properties to help address Winchester’s current housing shortage.
Winchester Deputy Director of Community Development Nasser Rahimzadeh told the Planning Commission at its work session Tuesday the city’s existing ordinances pertaining to accessory dwelling units need to be updated to reflect 21st-century practices and standards.
For example, Rahimzadeh said the current definition of an accessory structure in Winchester states an added house or apartment would be suitable for “a person hired by a household to perform general household services such as nanny, babysitting, cooking, cleaning, laundering, gardening, yard and maintenance work, care-giving and other duties commonly associated with the meaning of domestic servant.”
“I thought it was an old and very interesting definition that no longer needs to exist,” he told the commission.
In fact, a great deal of the existing language in the zoning ordinances is outdated or over complicated and could be removed, Rahimzadeh said. His proposed changes would reduce the current text from seven pages to one or two.
If approved, Rahimzadeh’s suggested changes would make it much easier for homeowners to understand the rules regarding the addition and uses of accessory dwelling units that could be rented out or occupied by a loved one. It states all added residences must be properly permitted by the city and will only be allowed on properties that contain a single-family or two-family house.
As for where an accessory dwelling can be located on a residential property, Rahimzadeh said, ”You can do it in a basement, you can do it in an attic, you can do a partial garage conversion, you can do a full [garage] conversion, you could take an existing structure … and make it into an accessory dwelling unit.”
To ensure that people don’t try to pass off a tiny space like a closet as an apartment, Rahimzadeh said his proposed updates to the zoning ordinances include design specifications. For example, the floor area of an accessory dwelling could not exceed 50% of that of the main building or 1,200 square feet, whichever is less. Also, the maximum height of the structure would be capped at 25 feet and the style, color and materials used in construction would have to match those of the main house.
Additionally, adequate parking would be required, standalone structures would have to be at least 6 feet away from the primary residence and only one accessory dwelling unit would be allowed per property.
“The goal here,” Rahimzadeh said about his proposed ordinance changes regarding accessory dwellings, “is to make less barriers in the instance that you want to do something like this [and] gradually, over the course of time, add to the existing housing stock in Winchester.”
The Planning Commission will initiate a formal discussion regarding the proposed ordinance changes at its business meeting on Feb. 21, then hold a public hearing on March 21 before issuing a recommendation to City Council.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Chairwoman Lacey Burnett, Vice Chairman Paul Richardson and members Brandon Pifer, David Ray, Leesa Mayfield, John Tagnesi and John Fox.
