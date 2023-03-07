WINCHESTER — A medical practice that got off to an explosive start in 1973 is more successful than ever as its celebrates its first half-century of service.
Winchester Orthopaedic Associates Ltd. is gearing up for a 50th anniversary celebration at 4 p.m. March 14, complete with a ribbon cutting at its primary office at 128 Medical Circle in Winchester.
“It’s a milestone,” said the practice’s manager, Erika Roberts. “Not many businesses make it this long.”
One of the practice’s founders, Dr. George White, sat down last week with the current head of the medical office, Dr. Tom Wise, to talk about the history of Winchester Orthopaedic Associates.
White said he started practicing medicine in Winchester in 1968, working with a group of fellow physicians at Winchester Surgical Clinic “until our building blew up” in 1970.
Yes, you read that correctly. An explosion caused by a gas leak completely destroyed Winchester Surgical Clinic’s medical office.
The destruction of the practice’s building left the future of Winchester Surgical Clinic in limbo, White said. During that period of uncertainty, another physician, Dr. Tom Schulz, approached White in 1972 about forming a new partnership called Winchester Orthopaedic Associates.
The new practice opened in 1973 in the Kurtz Building at 2 N. Cameron St. in downtown Winchester, with orthopedic surgeons White and Schulz at the helm. They were assisted by orthopedic technician Robert Bachert, who had just completed his medical training, as well as Helen Anderson and Connie Rinard.
“In the beginning, it was just some people who had the faith that we could make it happen,” White said. “We didn’t know it was going to be a success ... but the practice grew like crazy.”
Winchester Orthopaedic Associates, which specializes in treating joint pain that hinders mobility, was an immediate success. To keep pace with the rapidly growing roster of patients, a third orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Dennis Wise, was added to the practice in 1975.
An office manager, Hazel Oden, also joined the staff in 1975 and stayed for 15 years.
“I cannot give her enough credit for what we are today,” White said of Oden, who died in 2016 at the age of 95. “She established policies and job descriptions, all of those sorts of things, and she helped us tremendously with our outreach, the way we stayed in touch with the rest of the world. ... She was dear to all of us.”
With business booming, Winchester Orthopaedic Associates in 1976 started construction of its own building at 128 Medical Circle.
“It’s been nothing but success ever since, for which we’re very grateful,” White said.
Back in 1975, when Dennis Wise first partnered with White and Schulz, he had a 5-year-old son named Tom who enjoyed visiting his dad at work.
“I think I was most impressed with the fish tank in the lobby,” Tom Wise said last week.
As the years passed and Winchester Orthopaedic Associates moved from downtown Winchester to 128 Medical Circle, Tom Wise became less interested in the aquarium and more interested in studying medicine. He eventually followed in his father’s footsteps by becoming an orthopedic surgeon and, in 2000, joined the staff of Winchester Orthopaedic Associates.
White and Schulz were gone by the time Tom Wise came on board, with Schulz retiring in 1992 and White in 1994. That left the younger Wise to run the practice with his father until Dennis Wise retired in 2014.
Today, the office that opened 50 years ago with just two doctors and one orthopedic technician has grown to include five orthopedic surgeons, six physician’s assistants and 20 physical therapists. Roberts said the total number of employees on staff has also increased, from five in 1973 to 80 today.
“And they’re always looking for somebody else to come join the practice and help do the work, be it a physician’s assistant or another orthopedic surgeon,” White said.
“We’re perpetually recruiting,” Tom Wise added, noting that most people who join the practice become long-term employees.
In addition to its primary location at 128 Medical Circle, Winchester Orthopaedic Associates runs a satellite office at 1830 Amherst St., on the campus of Winchester Medical Center, as well as three physical therapy clinics at 130 Medical Circle in Winchester, 50 Riverton Commons Drive in Front Royal and 112 S. Reymann St. in Ranson, West Virginia.
The practice still excels at alleviating joint pain and mobility problems, but has expanded its mission over the years to include spine care, hand treatments and sports medicine.
“Ultimately, the key is taking care of patients,” Tom Wise said.
“That’s why we’re here,” Roberts said.
To learn more about Winchester Orthopaedic Associates, visit woaltd.com.
