WINCHESTER — The city's Planning Commission has recommended adoption of a series of zoning code amendments that would establish rules for the installation of solar energy systems for homes and businesses.
Winchester Zoning Administrator Alfredo Gutierrez Velasquez told the commission at its meeting on Tuesday that clarifying where and how property owners can install solar panels could actually lead to more solar energy systems being utilized in the city.
"It's been told to me that installers, when they've reached out to city residents who've been looking to install systems, they've actually decided to back out from doing so due to the fact that Winchester did not have regulations in place," Gutierrez Velasquez said. "They were unsure how it would effect them if they installed a system and regulations were put in place."
Gutierrez Velasquez has said there are already solar panels on several city homes and businesses, all of which are legal but were installed without any guidance or oversight from the city's zoning ordinances. Moving forward, officials want property owners in each of the city's zoning districts to know exactly where on their land or buildings the systems can be installed.
As proposed, the new regulations would allow solar energy systems as an accessory use in every zoning district in the city, provided the panels are only powering buildings on the properties where they are installed. Broader uses, such as a business that wants to build a solar energy system to power an off-site production facility, would be allowed as principal uses in Winchester's Highway Commercial (B-2), Commercial Industrial (CM-1), Limited Industrial (M-1), Intensive Industrial (M-2) and Education, Institution and Public Use (EIP) zoning districts.
If the text amendments are approved by City Council, solar energy systems could not be installed in locations visible from public rights of way, such as a home's front yard, unless the panels are mounted on a structure's roof. Also, panels could not extend beyond a roof's edge or encroach on a neighboring property, and if systems are not installed on a roof, panels and other components could not project more than 12 inches from the structures where they are mounted.
Additionally, the proposed regulations would require property owners in zoning districts with a Historic Winchester (HW) or Corridor Enhancement (CE) overlay to obtain a certificate of appropriateness from the city before any solar panels could be installed.
In all cases, owners of private solar energy systems in Winchester would be connected to the public power grid operated by Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative and, if approved by the utility, allowed to sell to SVEC any excess electricity produced by their systems.
"I think it's good staff work," Planning Commission Chairman Mark Loring told Gutierrez Velasquez. "It's flexible enough that as we move into the future, you'll adjust it if you need too."
"I hope this does encourage more solar use," added Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett.
The commission voted unanimously to recommend City Council's approval of the proposed regulations. Before the matter is presented to council, Winchester's Planning and Economic Development Committee will conduct a further review of the suggested amendments at its next meeting on Feb. 24.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members Brandon Pifer, Paul Richardson, John Tagnesi, David Ray and Leesa Mayfield.
