WINCHESTER — The city's Planning and Economic Development Committee has recommended approval of a rezoning that could lead to the construction of a major apartment complex on Crossover Boulevard.
The committee's unanimous vote on Thursday afternoon came one week after the Winchester Planning Commission also recommended approval of the rezoning, but that panel's vote was split 4-3. Commissioners Mark Loring, Brandon Pifer and David Ray opposed the measure, with Pifer saying he didn't like the idea of taking commercial property and converting it to residential use.
Engineering firm Pennoni Associates Inc. of Winchester hopes to have city officials change the zoning designation of 22.66 acres of land in the 200 block of Crossover Boulevard from Commercial Industrial (CM-1) and Residential Office (RO-1) to Highway Commercial (B-2) with a planned unit development (PUD) overlay in order to make way for the 331-unit Winchester Crossover Apartments.
"This is a logical kind of rezoning," Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans told the Planning and Economic Development Committee on Thursday.
The proposed development site, comprised of three separate parcels, is behind the future locations of a First Bank and Trust Co. branch, a Hang 10 car wash and a CarMax vehicle dealership, and across the street from the future headquarters of Trex Co. Inc.
Buffalo Lick Run, a stream that flows through a floodplain, is located behind the 22.66 acres. Ronald Mislowsky of Pennoni Associates told the committee the floodplain would remain an "undisturbed, vegetative area" if the apartment complex is constructed.
If the rezoning is eventually approved by City Council, real estate investment firm Castle Development Partners of Charlottesville plans on buying the 22.66 acres from its current owner, Glaize Developments Inc. of Winchester, to build Winchester Crossover Apartments, which would include a total of 130 one-bedroom, 166 two-bedroom and 35 three-bedroom apartments in four four-story buildings, all of which would have elevators.
Once occupied, the apartment complex would generate approximately 1,580 vehicle trips on an average weekday, according to a traffic impact analysis submitted by Pennoni. Comparatively, if the 22.66 acres became home to retail stores occupying 67,300 square feet of space, an estimated 3,664 vehicle trips would be generated on an average workday.
"There won't be any traffic impacts," Mislowsky said, adding that many apartment residents would most likely walk to nearby stores and restaurants rather than drive.
According to documents submitted by Pennoni, Winchester Crossover Apartments would also feature a variety of amenities for residents including a saltwater pool, an outdoor kitchen with grills, a fire pit and a "brew garden" area with seating.
A fiscal impact analysis prepared by S. Patz and Associates Inc. of Potomac Falls states the one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments could add an estimated 26 students to Winchester Public Schools. At a cost of $7,507 to educate each student for one year, that creates a total annual expense for the school system of $195,180.
The educational cost, coupled with the expense of providing public infrastructure and emergency services to the apartment development, would create a total annual financial burden of $959,940 for the city of Winchester, the Patz analysis states. However, real estate taxes paid by the property owner and personal and sales taxes paid by residents would be approximately $1,569,640 per year, meaning an estimated $609,700 in tax revenues would be added annually to the local government's coffers.
Planning and Economic Development Committee member David Smith said his overall impression of the project was positive because it would generate money for the city and create more places for people to live.
Commission Chairman Richard Bell also supported the rezoning request but advised Mislowsky and Youmans to be ready for questions when it is presented to City Council for its approval on Sept. 13.
One issue Bell expects to be raised is the lack of affordable units for people on limited incomes. Pennoni has said all of the apartments would be leased at market rates, which currently range from $1,425 per month for a one-bedroom unit to $2,000 per month for a three-bedroom unit.
Attending Thursday's Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting in Rouss City Hall were Richard Bell and David Smith. The panel's third member, Kim Herbstritt, was absent.
