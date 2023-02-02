WINCHESTER — The Winchester Parking Authority will stay the course unless told otherwise by City Council.
That decision was rendered by the authority Thursday morning at what could have been the panel's final business meeting.
On Jan. 18, during a joint meeting between the Parking Authority and City Council's Finance Committee, the committee voted to ask City Attorney Melisa Michelsen to draft a resolution that would dissolve the authority and transfer its duties to council. The four authority members were then given the option of voluntarily dissolving the body prior to council's final decision, but none of them were amenable to that suggestion on Thursday.
"Should we have a formal vote on this? I think not," Parking Authority Chairman Dick Helm said. "But if the city wants to go down that path, we won't get in the way."
City Manager Dan Hoffman said Michelsen is still working on the resolution, so he did not know on Thursday if it would be ready in time for City Council's next meeting on Feb. 14. If not, the resolution would be presented to council at its Feb. 28 business meeting.
According to City Code, a public hearing on the resolution would have to be held before council votes on the matter.
The Parking Authority is a governing body that oversees and manages all metered and garage parking in Old Town, including the Braddock Street, Loudoun Street, Court Square and George Washington autoparks. It was chartered by the Virginia General Assembly in 1964 and is self-sufficient, raising its operating and capital funds solely from the parking fees and fines it establishes. Its members are appointed by City Council but the authority works independently of the local government.
In recent months, council and the authority have been at odds. Tensions first surfaced in June when City Council encouraged the Parking Authority to double its hourly parking rate from 50 cents to $1 in the Loudoun Street Autopark to ensure it has enough money for maintenance, repairs and the potential construction of a fifth downtown garage. (The other three autoparks already charge $1 an hour for parking.) The authority rejected the suggestion, saying the Loudoun Street Autopark is the least used of the four and many people who park there work for or visit nonprofit agencies.
Another disagreement surfaced in November when Winchester Mayor and Finance Committee Chairman David Smith said he was troubled by the authority’s refusal to install charging stations for electric vehicles in some or all of the city’s four downtown autoparks. However, authority members have said that installing the chargers would be a violation of the Parking Authority's state-issued charter because that document does not give the panel power to install any types of fueling stations in the garages.
Michelsen said last month the charter is clear in stating the Parking Authority is solely responsible for setting parking rates in Winchester. However, those rates have to be sufficient enough at all times to cover the costs of day-to-day operations, maintenance and repairs, and the principal and interest of all bonds issued by the authority for capital projects such as garage construction.
Additionally, the charter states parking rates have to be high enough to produce a fiscal surplus so the authority can set aside money for the city's future parking needs, such as a fifth autopark. However, Helm told the Finance Committee the authority follows a zero-balance policy and only brings in as much money as it needs to operate, rather than accumulating a nest egg for the future. When it needs money for a capital project, it asks the city to issue bonds on its behalf and the authority assumes the debt.
Smith said if City Council is being asked to issue debt on behalf of the authority, then it should be the body that oversees parking in the city.
Also, if the authority's power is transferred to council, Smith said, the city would no longer be bound by the conditions of the state charter and could, if it chooses, install charging stations for electric vehicles in all four downtown autoparks.
On Tuesday, Helm said the authority and council both want what's best for the city — "I think we're all on parallel pursuits for the future," he said — but eliminating the authority may be more complicated than city officials think.
Helm said private attorney Michael Bryan of Winchester recently reviewed the authority's charter and, contrary to what Michelsen has asserted, City Council may not have the power to dissolve the authority and assume its duties. Since the Parking Authority was created by the Virginia General Assembly, it may be up to the legislature to decide the group's future.
Helm said the authority will not stand in council's way if it wants to take over parking responsibilities in Winchester, but it will be up to the city to figure out how to proceed if the General Assembly has the final say on the situation.
The Parking Authority's next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 23. Members on Thursday decided to keep the meeting on the calendar but acknowledged it may be canceled if council votes to dispense with the panel on Feb. 14.
Attending Thursday morning's Parking Authority meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Dick Helm and members Howard Manheimer, William Armstrong and William Moore. Also in attendance was City Council President Kim Herbstritt, who serves as council's liaison to the authority.
