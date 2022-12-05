WINCHESTER — If you're having trouble finding the holiday spirit, look no further than the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park.
From 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a free Holiday Open House for people of all ages.
Department Director Chris Konyar said on Monday it's his agency's way of "keeping the holiday mojo going" following the successful return of Winchester's Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 28.
"The idea is to have some holiday activities for everybody throughout the building," Konyar said.
First and foremost, everyone who attends will be treated to a hot breakfast. Konyar said there will be enough food for a large number of people, but the meal will only be served while supplies last.
"While they're eating breakfast in the Social Hall, people will be in there singing holiday music," he said, referring to Shenandoah Conservatory Arts Academy's Blue Ridge Choristers and Top of Virginia Youth Chorale. "We also have the Armstrong Irish Dance Academy doing two separate performances, one at 9:30 and the other at 10:15."
Once appetites have been satisfied, children can play Reindeer Games in the War Memorial Building's gymnasium while older celebrants decorate cookies and make holiday crafts and ornaments.
From 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Konyar said, "We'll have a Christmas Zumba class in the back of the gym." Zumba is a fitness program that melds a cardio workout with dance moves.
Throughout the morning, Konyar said, a 12 Days of Christmas Scavenger Hunt will be taking place throughout the building, "which will be cool to do in between all of these other different activities."
"The best part about all this is that it's totally free so we're hoping families come out," he said. "And then we'll get a special visitor sometime mid-morning. Santa Claus will make an appearance."
Konyar said he and his staff are eager to host the Holiday Open House, which is in its second year.
"Last year, we had a really great turnout and it was a really nice event, especially for families because they could do a lot of these activities together," he said. "We're happy to get people up and out and enjoying the holidays."
To learn more about Saturday morning's Holiday Open House, visit winchesterva.gov/parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.