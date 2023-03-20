WINCHESTER — When the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department surveyed city residents in 2022, the need for walking trails, paths and access to nature turned out to be a most noted priority among residents.
That’s according to Winchester Parks and Recreation Director Chris Konyar. His team, along with a regional group called Sustainability Matters, have heard the public and want to transform part of Jim Barnett Park to add more trails and give the birds and bees a beautiful boost.
Sustainability Matters plans to develop a one-acre pollinator’s meadow that would be visible from Pleasant Valley Road. The field of flowers would abut a new trail in Jim Barnett Park that would front Pleasant Valley Road between the Audubon Arboretum and the Winchester Host Lions Club Sensory Garden. Konyar and his team have developed a plan to build a ¾-mile trail that will connect to the Kiwanis fitness trail by way of a raised crosswalk on Maple Drive. The path would wend through the arboretum, the pollinator meadow and link to the sensory garden.
Executive Director of Sustainability Matters Sari Carp headed up a gathering Saturday of about 40 people — members of Sustainability Matters, some city officials and area conservation leaders and volunteers — to hear about the plans and walk the grounds of the future meadow and trail.
Konyar said he is passionate about the project for two reasons. First, it will provide opportunity to develop a trail to allow accessibility to a part of the park that he believes is not on many people’s radars. Secondly, it will open up a window for more education that can enhance conservation efforts.
“You would be able to get your run in pretty easily at the park by adding in the ¾-mile trail that will pass by the garden and connect to the other trails in the park. And, the front loop on the other end of the park ties into Winchester’s Green Circle, which is really popular with runners and walkers,” Konyar said.
Plus, he explained, many people don’t even realize that stretch of land along Pleasant Valley Road is even part of the park. The project would not only increase accessibility to the area, according to Konyar. Plant identification signage would enhance conservation education, while the increased presence of birds and bees would aid environmental health.
Winchester City Council President Kim Herbstritt came to Saturday’s event to learn more about the project. “I think it is important to see how we can utilize the park in different ways. This will be great for the bees and butterflies. And, it is in an area of the park that doesn’t get used much,” she said.
The proposed trail was marked with orange flags Saturday. It’s fairly level. The land where the pollination garden is planned is demarcated right now with white flags. It’s rocky, making it difficult to clear a trail or plant trees.
However, a mix of about 40 different species of native wild flowers and grasses could thrive, according to Carp. Sustainability Matters hopes to plant “easy to grow” species that “have high pollinator impact like bee balm, boneset, black-eyed susan, coneflower, creopsis, as well as some showstoppers like Joe Pye weed,” Carp explains.
Herbstritt thinks the attractiveness of a wildflower meadow can inspire people. “I think the other thing is to give people the opportunity to see what a pollination garden looks like. It’s both beautiful and educational. It might even inspire someone to put one in their yard.”
Jim Smith of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Audubon Society says the Audubon Arboretum, which is adjacent to the proposed pollinator meadow, features 100-some trees that represent 50 different species. Plans to identify trees along the trail are in the works to complement Sustainability Matters’ plant identification. Smith says park goers should expect continued development of the arboretum. “There are plans for more trees. We’re growing!” he said.
Sustainability Matters is working with its members to fund the project and with the city to find grants and develop partnerships to create and maintain the garden. Meanwhile, Konyar says the Winchester Parks Advisory Board voted the new trail to be one of its top five priorities on the Parks and Recreation Capital Improvements Plan. If all goes well, Konyar said the project could be done sometime in 2024.
“We really want this to happen,” Carp said, with emphasis on the “really.”
“This is going to be much more than an installation project. Winchester currently does not have a big pollinator meadow. This will allow generations to learn about habitat and how important pollinators are to everything we eat. We are working to bring Winchester Schools into it and provide programming for adults,” Carp said.
Sustainability Matters began nearly five years ago and, according to its website, organized more than 250 educational and outreach programs since 2018. The nonprofit has been transforming sites at landfills to meadows in the Shenandoah Valley and in Northern Virginia through its “Making Trash Bloom” project.
The organization is on a mission to “bring conservation to unexpected places” and believes it has the know-how and energy to keep a pollinator meadow buzzing in Winchester.
If you want to help, Carp says “it is important right now to get the word out, tell local leaders you support it and consider becoming a member of Sustainability Matters.” Check out the group’s website for more information: sustainabilitymatters.earth.
