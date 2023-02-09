WINCHESTER — Just outside of Winchester, tucked behind the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center, a massive production facility has been churning out delicious food for 30 years.
Many residents of the Northern Shenandoah Valley don't even know the plant exists, but there's a 99.9% chance you've eaten what it has been making 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for the past three decades.
"In the last 30 years, we've made over 5 billion pounds of pasta," company executive Jeff Schryver said on Thursday.
The facility we're speaking of is a pasta manufacturing plant owned and operated by 8th Avenue Food and Provisions of Fenton, Missouri. You may not have heard of the company, but you certainly know its premier pasta brand, Ronzoni, which is the second most popular dried pasta in the United States.
Even if you don't eat Ronzoni products, there's still an excellent chance you've sampled the Winchester manufacturing facility's private-label pastas. That's because it also produces the store-brand pastas sold at major grocery store chains including Giant, Martin's, Food Lion, Kroger, Walmart, Publix and Aldi.
"We feed the country," Schryver said. "It gives me great satisfaction to be part of that along with all the folks on the production floor and administrative staff. It's an awesome experience."
The plant at 300 Park Center Drive was opened in February 1993 by The Hershey Companies, a Pennsylvania-based corporation best known for its chocolate candies. Hershey, through its New World Pasta division, operated the facility until 1999, when it sold New World to a group of investors who kept the name. Ownership later passed to Ebro Foods, then Riviana Foods, before 8th Avenue bought the business about two years ago.
If you need help keeping all that straight, ask Schryver. He has been at the pasta plant from Day 1, with his first job being in production. Today, he's vice president of pasta for 8th Avenue.
"I started in 1992 when we were still building the factory," said Schryver, one of seven people who have been with the Winchester pasta plant from the beginning. "I've been fortunate enough to see employees have little children who have now graduated from high school and college."
Today, the facility offers 130 jobs to area residents and annually funnels tens of thousands of tax dollars into the coffers of Frederick County's government.
"We've added one production line and modernized some of our equipment over the years, but for the most part, the equipment that was here when we opened is still running today," Schryver said. "There's still a high demand for pasta. It's a relatively inexpensive food staple for folks and we have not seen a slowdown since the [COVID-19] pandemic."
Keeping the machinery in peak condition so it can crank out the simple yet tasty blend of water and semolina wheat flour is the responsibility of plant manager Richard DeHaven, who said routine maintenance is key.
"We have cycle downs that we rotate through to make sure the equipment is always where it should be," DeHaven said. "And we have people who work very hard to keep it clean every day."
"We also do regular equipment rebuilds throughout the year," Schryver added. "There's been a significant amount of capital put into the factory to keep the machinery up to standards."
Plant management also strives to take care of their employees. To thank them for their service, a special open house for workers and their loved ones will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 18.
"We want to give families the opportunity to see what their significant others do on a day-to-day basis," Schryver said. "We did an open house for our 25th anniversary and it was a really big, fun hit for our employees. ... Thirty years is pretty special."
The pasta making at 300 Park Center Drive never stops, which means production won't pause for the open house. Regardless, DeHaven said he'll make sure all employees on shift Feb. 18 will get to step away from their stations and have fun with their loved ones, even if that means he has to get on the manufacturing line himself.
"Whatever it takes," he said, adding that he'll also be leading tours of the factory.
Next weekend's open house will also celebrate the vendors whose products and services keep the plant running, and corporate executives from 8th Avenue will be traveling to Winchester to mingle with event attendees.
"We're also giving back to the community in the form of monetary and food donations," Schryver said, noting that food will be given to the Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) and Bright Futures Frederick/Winchester, and checks will be presented to The Laurel Center, the Winchester Rescue Mission and the Winchester Salvation Army.
While the open house is exclusively for employees, vendors and their family members, that doesn't mean you can't join in future company celebrations. Human Resources Manager Betsy Hyson said the pasta plant is currently hiring. To see what jobs are available and to apply, visit 8ave.com.
When asked if she would like to find a few more employees like Schryver who will stick around for 30 years or more, Hyson smiled and said: "That's our goal."
