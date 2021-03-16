Star staff report
To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, The City of Winchester Pipes and Drums will play at the following Winchester restaurants on Wednesday.
The schedule for the evening is:
6:30 p.m. Escutcheon Brewing Co., 142 W. Commercial St.
7 p.m. 50/50 Taphouse Bar & Grill, 29 W. Cork St.
7:30 p.m. Cork Street Tavern (East and West rooms), 8 W. Cork St.
7:50 p.m. Macado’s patio, 121 N. Loudoun St. (Loudoun Street Mall)
8 pm. Brewbaker’s Restaurant, 168 N. Loudoun St. (Loudoun Street Mall)
8:30 p.m. Piccadilly’s Public House, 125 E. Piccadilly St.
Times are approximate in case of weather delays or other circumstances.
