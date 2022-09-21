WINCHESTER — The city's Planning and Zoning Department has put forth a proposal that would make affordable housing a requirement of any project that applies for a planned unit development (PUD) zoning designation.
"We're not saying that everybody has to provide a percentage of affordable [housing]. It's only if they're choosing to pursue the planned unit development," Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans told the Planning Commission at its monthly meeting Tuesday. "The suggestion from staff is that we create a base minimum of 5% affordable housing [for each PUD] ... and that there be specific restrictions within the deed to ensure that remains."
Each of Winchester's residential zoning districts includes a cap on how many homes can be built per acre. In order to construct apartment buildings and other multi-family housing, developers often have to obtain a PUD to add residential density to a parcel of land.
The vast majority of housing that has been built in Winchester over the past five years, both single-family and multi-family, has been offered at market rates. As the city has become an increasingly popular place to live, housing demand has driven up those rates to the point where people with low or fixed incomes may not be able to buy or rent a home in the city.
According to the national firm Rocket Homes Real Estate LLC, the average purchase price for a single-family home in Winchester is currently $329,366, which is $6,454 higher than it was at this time last year. Even with the rising prices, sellers usually don't have much difficulty finding a buyer, so homes only stay on the market for an average of 19 days.
For rental units, the average monthly rate in Winchester is currently $1,650, according to Zillow.com. Even though that's $100 more than it was one year ago, the demand for new rentals is so high that, as of Monday, only 35 units were available in the entire city.
The potential update to the city's PUD ordinance would require that at least 5% of the units in a housing project — that equates to one out of every 20 units — be deemed affordable as a requirement for obtaining a PUD. The proposal states housing would be considered affordable "if the monthly rent charged does not exceed 30 percent of the tenant's gross income levels at 80 percent of the Winchester Metropolitan Statistical Area's median income, as determined by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development."
According to Old Dominion University's "2021 State of the Commonwealth Report," the average median income for a household in the Winchester MSA, which includes Winchester, Frederick County and Hampshire County, is $76,583.
The Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to be the sponsor of a PUD ordinance amendment that would include the affordable housing component. Youmans said his department will come up with language for the proposed amendment and present it to the commission in the near future. City Council would have the final say on whether the PUD changes are adopted.
In other business Tuesday, the Planning Commission voted unanimously to table a proposed rezoning of a 4.2-acre property between National and Virginia avenues where the landowner, Smalts Enterprises LLC, hopes to build nearly five dozen townhouses.
The decision to postpone action until the commission's next business meeting on Oct. 18 was to give the project's engineer, Pennoni Associates Inc. of Winchester, more time to flesh out the proposal and address several concerns expressed by neighbors, commissioners and city staff.
Before next month's meeting, the commission wants Pennoni to provide additional information regarding parking availability, pedestrian safety and how the development could impact traffic on National Avenue, and determine if at least some of the townhouses could be offered as affordable housing.
"I think this is a good project," Commissioner Brandon Pifer said. "I just think there are still some kinks that need to be worked out to make it a great project."
Smalts Enterprises LLC wants to build a total of 56 townhouses on the 4.2-acre site in the 400 block of National Avenue. The property formerly accommodated Smalts Florist, a flower shop that operated for 97 years before closing on Dec. 31, 2019. It would be demolished in addition to several other buildings to make way for 54 three-bedroom townhouses.
The site also includes a historic 1867 duplex at 430 National Ave. that was built on land once owned by George Washington. According to the development proposal, the duplex would be converted into a pair of two-bedroom townhouses while preserving the exterior appearance of the brick structure.
Currently, the developer's proposal calls for all 56 townhouses to be sold for $320,000 or more. The prices of at least some of the units would have to be lowered significantly in order to qualify as affordable housing for people with limited incomes.
Attending Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting in Rouss City Hall were Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, Paul Richardson, Brandon Pifer, David Ray and Leesa Mayfield. Chairman Mark Loring was absent.
