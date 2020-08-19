WINCHESTER — The city’s Planning Commission has given thumbs up to Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury’s proposal to expand its retirement community.
The decision came with a caveat. Commissioners asked Westminster-Canterbury officials to provide assurances that the 9.65-acre parcel at 654 Fox Drive would remain age-restricted as long as the housing units are owned and operated by the organization.
Westminster-Canterbury is seeking a rezoning request that would add a planned-unit development (PUD) designation to its expansion site, which is zoned Low-Density Residential (LR). The designation would allow the construction of up to four housing units per acre.
The 9.65 acres comprise less than half of the total 21.3 acres eyed for the expansion. The remaining 11.66 acres are located in Frederick County and zoned Residential Performance (RP), which already has sufficient density for the requested housing complex.
According to Westminster-Canterbury’s proposal, it hopes to build a total of 10 three- and four-story apartment buildings containing nine or 10 apartments each on the 21.3-acre property. Four of those buildings, as well as a pair of stormwater drainage ponds, would be located in Winchester, and six more apartment buildings plus a commercial structure designated for a medical office and an intergenerational daycare center would be built in Frederick County.
The expansion site would be adjacent to the western edge of the retirement community’s main 65.25-acre campus, which also straddles the Winchester-Frederick County line. Residents of the expansion property would be able to access their homes by driving through Westminster-Canterbury’s main campus or by using an access road that would be built off of Fox Drive.
Since schoolage children would not allowed to live on the extended Westminster-Canterbury campus, the city and county would not incur the expenses of an expanded school population. As for the development’s financial toll on fire, rescue, police and utility services, Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said annual fees that Westminster-Canterbury pays to Winchester and Frederick County in lieu of real estate taxes, along with an additional fee charged to residents that need ambulance service, would offset the infrastructure costs.
The rezoning request was endorsed by the commission on a vote of 6-0-1, with Vice Chairman John Tagnesi abstaining due to a potential conflict of interest. The item now goes to City Council for a final decision.
In other business at Tuesday afternoon’s meeting, the Planning Commission:
Voted 6-0-1 to table for one month JDC Winchester LLC’s request to add a PUD designation to 6.23 acres of vacant land it owns at 222 Spring St. Developers are hoping to build up to 192 apartments at the site to serve Shenandoah University students and young professionals. Commissioner Leesa Mayfield abstained from the vote due to a potential conflict of interest.
Voted unanimously to table two conditional-use permit (CUP) requests from Pennoni Associates Inc. that would allow it to offer a ground-floor apartment at 326 N. Cameron St. and build more than 85 apartments on a consolidated parcel of land from 200 to 224 N. Cameron St. The requests would support construction of a proposed mixed-use complex called Cameron Square.
Voted unanimously to recommend approval of Kim Craig’s request for a CUP that would allow her to operate a neighborhood convenience establishment at a site zoned Limited High-Density Residential (HR-1) at 1200 Valley Ave.
Voted 5-2 to recommend denial of an ordinance amendment that would allow developers to install bollards in parking lots instead of raised curbs. The amendment was requested by Pennoni Associates, which plans to build a Royal Farms gas station and convenience store at 914 and 928 Berryville Ave. Tagnesi and Commissioner David Ray supported the proposed amendment.
Voted unanimously to recommend subdivision approval for Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit organization that wants to split a 0.41-acre parcel of land at 405 West Lane into four parcels where single-family houses can be built for people who have difficulty affording mortgage payments.
Voted unanimously to recommend approval of an ordinance that would vacate and convey a 2,057-square-foot portion of the Center Street right-of-way adjacent to 152 Fox Drive.
Voted 6-0-1 to table a request from 1818 Robert LC to add a PUD designation to 1.96 acres of land zoned Highway Commercial (B-2) at 1811 Roberts St., and to rezone a 0.04-acre portion of land at 1802 Roberts St. from Limited Industrial (M-1) to B-2 with a PUD designation. Commissioner Brandon Pifer abstained from the vote due to a potential conflict of interest.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting, which was held via videoconference, were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson, Lacey Burnett, Brandon Pifer and David Ray.
