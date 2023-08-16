WINCHESTER — The city's Planning Commission is recommending a rezoning approval that would allow for the construction of a small residential development in southern Winchester called The Townhomes at York Avenue.
If approved, 15 two-story townhouses would be built on 1.7 acres at 588 York Ave. that is currently zoned Medium Density Residential (MR) and could, by right, accommodate a half-dozen or more single-family homes. OakCrest Cos. Inc. of Winchester, which owns the land, is instead proposing the construction of three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath townhouses with built-in garages.
Since being introduced in June, though, The Townhomes at York Avenue project has come under fire from dozens of people whose homes border the 1.7-acre site, including residents of the adjacent Yorktowne subdivision. Their two primary concerns pertain to the prospect of stormwater runoff from the new development causing flooding and the number of students who could be added to the public school system.
"There's a lot of emotion on this and I certainly want to do what's best for the neighbors that are there," Commissioner John Fox said during the Planning Commission's monthly business meeting on Tuesday.
"We are very supportive of our city growing, but we're also very supportive of making sure that we're looking at every piece of this," added Commissioner Mady Rodriguez. "We're just trying to get all the pieces together to make the best decision for everyone."
Tim Painter of the engineering firm Painter-Lewis PLC in Winchester, which has been contracted by OakCrest to design the townhouse development, said on Tuesday that neighbors' concerns about stormwater runoff have been heard and, if the project moves forward, will be addressed by using fill dirt, grading, drainage improvements and water retention methods to minimize the chances of flooded basements and parking lots.
As for the potential of the 15 two-story dwellings in The Townhomes at York Avenue adding up to five students to city schools, Painter said school officials are not concerned. OakCrest's chief operating officer, Jason Vickers, recently had a conversation with Winchester Public Schools Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum and was assured that part of the city, which is served by Frederick Douglass Elementary School, could accommodate up to 85 more students.
Planning Commission Chairwoman Lacey Burnett suggested on Tuesday that up to seven single-family homes could be built by right on the 1.7-acre project site, and those houses could potentially have an even greater impact on schools and the neighborhood.
"Sometimes by-right can be more of a detriment than what's proposed," Burnett said.
"I think this is appropriate for where it is," Commissioner Sandra Bloom said, noting the 15 proposed townhouses would have a relatively low impact on the area and take up roughly the same amount of space as a cluster of single-family homes. "These [townhouses] are only going to be two stories high with a fence around it [the subdivision]. I don't think they're really going to be a disturbance or out of place in this neighborhood, so I support this."
"I think OakCrest has gone above and beyond the call of duty to try to get with the neighbors and make changes if needed," Commissioner Brandon Pifer said, adding that OakCrest recently held an informational meeting for the prospective neighbors but no one showed up.
The commission voted 5-1-1 to recommend approval of the rezoning needed to build The Townhomes at York Avenue. Fox cast the lone dissenting vote, and Commissioner Mark Dyck, who was appointed to the panel last month, abstained from the discussion and decision because he was not involved in the initial presentations about the townhouses.
The request to add a PUD overlay to the 1.7 acres at 588 York Ave. now goes to City Council for a final verdict. A date for that vote has not been announced.
Attending Tuesday afternoon's Winchester Planning Commission meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairwoman Lacey Burnett, Vice Chairwoman Leesa Mayfield and members Brandon Pifer, Mady Rodriguez, John Fox, Sandra Bloom and Mark Dyck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.