WINCHESTER — The Winchester Planning Commission has decided to table consideration of a proposed townhouse development in the southern part of the city.
The Townhomes at York Avenue would be a 15-unit townhouse development built on 1.7 vacant acres at 588 York Ave., tucked behind a row of single-family homes in the street's 500 block and adjacent to the west side of the Yorktowne townhouse development.
Each of the three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath units in The Townhomes at York Avenue would include one-car garages and sell for about $300,000.
"The proposed garage width is of an ample size to encourage parking inside the units," Winchester Senior Planner David Stewart told the Planning Commission at its meeting on Tuesday, but he noted that nine additional parking spaces would be available along a new street off of York Avenue that is proposed to provide access to and from the development.
Tim Painter of the engineering firm Painter-Lewis PLC of Winchester, which has been contracted by prospective developer OakCrest Cos. Inc. of Winchester to design the project, described the 1.7 acres as an infill site surrounded by pre-existing homes. As such, Painter-Lewis and OakCrest have tried to be sensitive to the concerns of prospective neighbors.
He also noted the property's current zoning allows up to nine townhouses by right, so his rezoning request would add just six more units to the nine already permitted.
Regardless, some prospective neighbors oppose The Townhomes at York Avenue, partly because of concerns that stormwater runoff from the development could flood the basements and parking lots of the nearby Yorktowne subdivision.
Painter said his firm intends to build an underground stormwater retention system to improve the area's drainage and minimize the risks of flooding. Also, to reduce the chances of people trespassing on adjacent properties while walking to The Townhomes at York Avenue, a perimeter fence would be erected around the development site.
An emergency access road is also being considered for construction between the proposed development and the Yorktowne townhouses, but the Yorktowne Homeowners Association has sent letters to the Planning Commission expressing reservations about the proposed access point being misused by non-emergency vehicles.
Commissioner John Fox said it would be wise for Painter-Lewis and OakCrest to have meetings with the prospective neighbors to fully address their concerns before the project moves forward.
Jim Vickers, the owner of OakCrest Cos., said some conversations have already taken place and more are planned in the near future.
Another concern was voiced by Commissioner Brandon Pifer, who said he worries the 15 three-bedroom townhouses will bring in families and add more students to Winchester Public Schools.
A fiscal impact analysis prepared for OakCrest by S. Patz and Associates Inc. of Potomac Falls projects the Townhomes at York Avenue would add a total of five students to the school system.
Providing educational, infrastructure and emergency services for the development's residents, the Patz analysis states, would cost an estimated $74,200 per year, which would be partially offset by $69,930 in real estate, personal property and utility taxes anticipated annually from the subdivision. However, the projected loss to city coffers would be offset by $28,540 in sales and meals tax revenues that could be generated annually by townhouse residents who shop and dine in Winchester.
In order to build the 15 townhouses, Painter-Lewis has requested a planned-unit development (PUD) overlay be added to the 1.7 acres that are zoned medium density residential (MR).
Pifer moved to table the rezoning proposal for 60 days to give Painter-Lewis and OakCrest more time to address neighbors' concerns. The delay was supported by all six commission members.
Attending Tuesday afternoon's Winchester Planning Commission meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairwoman Lacey Burnett, Vice Chairwoman Leesa Mayfield and members Brandon Pifer, Mady Rodriguez, John Fox and Sandra Bloom.
You forgot to state that the property owners that are adjacent to this property want to have the rezoning request denied. You never mentioned that this property is located between York Avenue and Beechcroft Road located in Cedarmeade and that those properties sell for 350,000 to 400,000 dollars.
