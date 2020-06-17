WINCHESTER — The city’s Planning Commission has unanimously recommended approval of a proposed ordinance amendment that would expand production opportunities for small-scale manufacturers.
If approved by City Council, artisan manufacturing would be allowed by right in Winchester’s Central Business (B-1) and Highway Commercial (B-2) zoning districts. Most of the city’s B-1 district is located downtown, and the majority of B-2 zoning can be found along primary travel corridors including Valley, Millwood and Berryville avenues.
Currently, City Code allows non-intrusive manufacturing in the B-1 and B-2 districts only if companies have 10 staff members or less. The artisan manufacturing amendment would allow businesses to have more employees, as long as the size of their operations are confined within a designated amount of square footage.
According to Winchester Zoning Administrator Frank Hopkins, the amendment would include contingencies allowing small-scale and start-up manufacturers to expand by obtaining conditional-use permits from City Council. If a company eventually outgrows the B-1 or B-2 districts, it would then have to relocate to another zoning district better suited for industrial uses.
According to Planning Department documents, some examples of small-scale, non-intrusive artisan manufacturing include 3D printing, computer assembly, high-quality craft goods, jewelry making and coffee roasting.
“The manufacturing or processing portion of the business must be contained indoors as to prevent the emission of smoke, odor, dust or noise from the property,” the proposed amendment states. “Sales may be conducted as a retail component, wholesale, business to business, business to government, or entirely online.”
Also at Tuesday’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting, members continued their review of a series of map updates depicting parts of the city that would be best suited for offices, homes, manufacturers, parks, green space and so on.
In the southern portion of the city, Ward Plaza gets the lion’s share of attention. Even though the shopping center is privately owned by Walter Enterprises Inc. of Woodstock, the commission wants the maps to depict potential property layouts to spark interest from developers who could buy the site.
Built in 1964 as Winchester’s first shopping center, Ward Plaza lost its anchor store, Montgomery Ward, after the Chicago-based department store announced in 2000 that it was bankrupt and closing all 250 of its stores in 30 states.
“The Planning Commission agrees that something needs to be done with Ward Plaza,” commission Chairman Mark Loring said.
The maps are not a guarantee of future improvements. Instead, their purpose is to guide development in the parts of Winchester best suited for residential or business growth.
Once the city finishes the process of updating its Comprehensive Plan, which Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said could occur by late August, the maps will be finalized and publicized.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairman John Tagnesi and members Brandon Pifer, Lacey Burnett, Leesa Mayfield, David Ray and Paul Richardson.
