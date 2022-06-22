WINCHESTER — Prospective neighbors of a potential residential and commercial development in the city's North End have expressed concerns about the project proposed by Healthcare Development Partners (HDP) of Chicago.
On Tuesday, the Winchester Planning Commission held a public hearing on a request to rezone the parcels within the 10.9-acre development site adjacent to National Fruit Product Co. from Limited Industrial (M-1) to High Density Residential (HR) with a planned unit development (PUD) overlay.
The rezoning request was made by Fairmont Avenue Holdings LLC, a private entity that, according to the Virginia State Corporation Commission, was established in 2007 by National Fruit CEO David Gum. HDP President Todd Bryant has said his company will buy the property from Fairmont Avenue Holdings if the rezoning and development plans are approved by the city.
HDP has contracted Lessard Design of Vienna, Virginia, to conceptualize the proposed mixed-use development called 550 Fairmont Avenue.
"It's exciting to be able to come here and contribute to the third century of Winchester's urban growth," Anthony Cissell, principal of urban planning for Lessard Design, told the Planning Commission on Tuesday. "We attempted to approach this not as a project but as a place. ... We want to create a neighborhood essentially."
HDP hopes to build the development on several parcels of land in the 200 block of Wyck Street and on both sides of the 500 block of Fairmont Avenue. A handful of existing buildings, including a brick structure at 550 Fairmont Ave. that was formerly used as headquarters for National Fruit and is currently the sanctuary for Afresh Church, would need to be razed to make room for the development.
The 550 Fairmont Avenue mixed-use complex is not expected to affect National Fruit's apple-processing operations.
"Mr. Gum himself is the applicant on this rezoning so I have to believe he would not have signed his name on the application if he thought there was a conflict," Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans told the commission.
HDP's proposed development would include four four-story buildings containing 170 one- and two-bedroom apartments, 16 three-story structures with 92 two- and three-bedroom townhouses and approximately 14,800 square feet of commercial space for retail stores, restaurants and amenities for the development's residents.
"Some of those [townhouses] are for sale along the public street frontages [on West Wyck Street]; some of those are for rent," Cissell said, noting the complex would contain a mix of affordable and market-rate dwellings.
There would also be extensive landscaping, sidewalks, a fountain, a children's play area, three large community courtyards and a pavilion that could be used for musical performances, weddings and other special events, Cissell said.
A fiscal impact analysis prepared by S. Patz and Associates Inc. of Potomac Falls estimates that 550 Fairmont Avenue should add 22 students to Winchester Public Schools.
"That is consistent with what we would have expected from a 262-unit development, particularly one that has such a high percentage of one-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhouses," Youmans told the commission.
The cost of educating the additional students, as well as providing infrastructure and emergency services to the 10.9-acre site, would be offset by taxes paid by 550 Fairmont Avenue's residents and business. According to Patz, the mixed-use development would add $602,580 to city coffers every year.
A total of 497 on-site parking spots for residents and visitors would include a mix of garage and surface spaces. Cissell said that's 166 more spaces than required by City Code for a project of this size.
According to a Planning Department staff report on the 550 Fairmont Avenue project, the proposed 262-unit apartment and townhouse development with 14,800 square feet of commercial space would generate about 2,659 trips over a 24-hour period.
Planning Commission members expressed few reservations about the proposed development, but the same could not be said for all of its prospective neighbors. Of the 10 people who spoke at Tuesday's public hearing, seven expressed reluctance regarding the construction of 550 Fairmont Avenue.
"While I welcome thoughtful, sustainable development in the city of Winchester, what is of significant concern to me is the magnitude of this particular development," said Dana Cloud, a Realtor who lives on North Braddock Street. "This project with 262 proposed living units and commercial and retail space, all within several blocks of the downtown area, is going to have a significant impact on our way of local life."
"Seems like a lot of stuff in a small area," added Fairmont Avenue resident Dennis Page.
Robert Toledo, construction and properties manager for the national chemical-management firm Rinchem Co. Inc. that operates a warehouse at 202 W. Wyck St., said he supports 550 Fairmont Avenue.
"This looks to me like a great investment for the city of Winchester and I hope things work out well," Toledo said.
After hearing citizens' comments, Planning Commission member David Ray said, "I'm getting lots of different mixed messages here that I'm trying to sort out."
The Planning Commission voted unanimously to forward the 550 Fairmont Avenue rezoning proposal to the Winchester Planning and Economic Development Committee with a recommendation for approval. The committee will review the project at its meeting on June 30 before passing it on to City Council for a final decision.
Complete details regarding 550 Fairmont Avenue can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3na4FRa.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson, Brandon Pifer and David Ray. Commissioner John Tagnesi was absent.
