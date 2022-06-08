WINCHESTER — The developers of a proposed residential complex called Prosperity Gardens have returned to the Winchester Planning Commission with revisions to their original plans.
City Planner David Stewart told the commission on Tuesday that most things remain the same for the proposed development at 1570 Commerce St., but applicant Li and Chen Remodeling Inc. of Winchester introduced some changes based on commissioners' feedback at the panel's last meeting on May 17.
"But the fundamentals of the project remain the same," Stewart said.
As proposed, Prosperity Gardens would be a $4.4 million residential development on 2.6 acres that would include a pair of two-story buildings with a total of eight townhouses and two three-story buildings containing 24 apartments.
One of the updates to the proposal is that the complex now includes 34 off-street parking spaces for apartment residents, which is 14 less than the 48 originally proposed. The eight townhouses would still have their own driveways.
"Initially we were over-parked, if you will," said Christopher Mohn of Greenway Engineering Inc. of Winchester, which was contracted by Li and Chen Remodeling to design the complex. "From an off-street perspective, it averages out to about 1.4 spaces per [apartment] unit, so we're still a little bit above what the ordinance requires."
The number of spaces climbs to almost two per apartment when on-street parking is factored in, Mohn added.
By reducing the size of the complex's parking lot, he said, it opened up more room for outdoor amenities for residents. The project's total green space is now about 48% of the 2.6-acre parcel.
Li and Chen Remodeling has also submitted architectural renderings of the apartment and townhouse buildings that weren't ready in time for the Planning Commission's May 17 business meeting. The only complaint voiced by commissioners on Tuesday regarded the low number of windows that would be on the sides of the four structures. According to the renderings, the two apartment buildings would have six windows on each end and the two townhouse buildings would have two per side.
"We'll see you in two weeks and see if any other windows pop in," commission Chairman Mark Loring said, referring to the commission's June 21 business meeting when the panel may issue its recommendation on the project to City Council.
A public hearing on Prosperity Gardens took place at the May 17 commission meeting, even though the proposal was to be tabled. No one spoke and the hearing was closed rather than continued to June 21. Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans said on Tuesday the commission will not hold a second public hearing, but people can still share their thoughts about the project during the public comment portion of the June 21 business meeting.
In order to build the $4.4 million Prosperity Gardens complex at 1570 Commerce St. — located between Meadow Branch Animal Hospital at 1700 S. Loudoun St. and the offices of Arcadian Property Management at 1540 Commerce St. — Li and Chen Remodeling will need City Council to rezone the 2.6-acre parcel from Commercial Industrial (CM-1) to Medium Density Residential (MR) with a planned unit development (PUD) overlay.
"It's looking good," Commissioner Leesa Mayfield said about the proposed residential development. "I'm excited for it."
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission work session in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson, Brandon Pifer and David Ray.
