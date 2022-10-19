WINCHESTER — One month after tabling a rezoning request that would clear the way for construction of dozens of townhouses on a 4.2-acre property in the 400 block of National Avenue, the Planning Commission on Tuesday recommended City Council approve the proposal.
The townhouses would be built on land that formerly accommodated Smalts Florist, a flower shop that operated for 97 years before closing on Dec. 31, 2019. The vacant flower shop would be demolished along with several other buildings to make way for the new dwellings.
Property owner Smalts Enterprises LLC initially requested a total of 56 townhouses on the site, but when the Planning Commission reviewed the rezoning proposal at its meeting last month, members voted unanimously to table the issue to allow project engineer Pennoni Associates Inc. to address several concerns raised by the commission and people who live near the project site.
Specifically, commissioners asked Pennoni to provide additional information regarding parking availability, pedestrian safety, how the development could impact traffic on National Avenue and the possibility of designating some of the townhouses as affordable housing.
"We took to heart the comments about parking so we deleted units and added parking," Ron Mislowsky, director of Pennoni's Winchester office, said at Tuesday's commission meeting. "We had to rearrange stuff to get back to 45% open space [as required by City Code] so we'd appreciate your recommendation for approval to City Council."
In the revised proposal, Smalts Enterprises has reduced the total number of townhouses from 56 to 51. Forty-nine of the townhouses would be new construction and include three bedrooms each, and the remaining two would be two-bedroom units located in a renovated and repurposed brick duplex at 430 National Ave. that was built in 1867 on land once owned by George Washington.
Mislowsky said he recently submitted a detailed analysis to Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach and City Engineer Kelly Henshaw that outlines how the townhouses would impact traffic and parking on National Avenue.
"They did analyze this development using the VDOT (Virginia Department of Transportation) commercial entrance guidance, which VDOT uses to approve entrances on state highways," Mislowsky said. "For improvements on National Avenue, a left-turn lane was not warranted for this development."
Commissioner John Tagnesi asked last month about the possibility of adding an access road from Virginia Avenue, located directly behind the proposed townhouse complex. Mislowsky said no road is planned but a concrete walkway would be added so townhouse residents could have a clear path to Virginia Avenue.
As proposed, the 49 newly built townhouses would include single-car garages but the two renovated units would not. A total of 130 spaces would be located in parking lots within the complex, and there would another seven parking spaces along a new looping road that would be used to access the development from National Avenue. Mislowsky said that's enough parking for an average of 2.54 vehicles per townhouse.
Also, National Avenue could provide nine more on-street parking spaces, he said, but those are not included in the parking availability calculations because the spots are public and can be used by anyone, not just townhouse residents.
"I appreciate you removing a bit of the density and ensuring we have as much adequate parking as we can have," Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett said.
Financial impact documents submitted by Smalts Enterprises LLC estimate the townhouses could be home to eight or nine children who would enroll in Winchester Public Schools, amounting to an annual educational expense to the school system of $64,211. Also, it would cost approximately $105,781 per year to provide infrastructure and emergency services to the complex.
All of the costs to the city and its schools would be offset by an estimated $304,038 in property, utility and sales taxes paid by residents each year, according to Smalts Enterprises LLC. The result would be approximately $183,398 in tax revenues added to city coffers annually.
The Planning Commission voted 6-1 to recommend City Council change the property's Medium Density Residential (MR) and Highway Commercial (B-2) zoning to a consistent B-2 designation with a planned unit development (PUD) overlay. Commissioner Leesa Mayfield opposed the request, which now goes to the Winchester Planning and Economic Development Committee for further review, then to City Council for a final vote.
In other business at Tuesday's meeting, the Planning Commission:
- Voted 4-3 to recommend approval of adding a gas station and convenience store to the list of allowable uses for a vacant parcel of land with B-2 zoning at 1721 Amherst St., next to the CVS pharmacy at 1725 Amherst St. The change would allow for the construction of a Wawa gas station and convenience store. Commission Chairman Mark Loring and members John Tagnesi and Brandon Pifer opposed the request after stating a proposed 16 gas pumps is too many and a suggested canopy over the pumps is too large.
- Voted unanimously to recommend City Council's approval of preliminary and final subdivision plans for a 4.3-acre parcel of land at 229 S. Pleasant Valley Road, across the street from Jones Funeral Home at 228 S. Pleasant Valley Road. The property owned by Schwartz Family Investments II LLC is expected to be home to 25 three-bedroom townhouses and a small office building.
- Voted unanimously to recommend an update to the city's zoning ordinance that would amend the requirements for adding a PUD overlay to a parcel of land. The potential change would require that at least 5% of the units in a housing project be deemed affordable in order for a developer to obtain a PUD.
Attending Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members John Tagnesi, David Ray, Leesa Mayfield, Paul Richardson and Brandon Pifer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.