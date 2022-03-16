WINCHESTER — The Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously endorsed a rezoning request that could bring 440 market-rate apartments and additional shopping and dining to the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Valley Avenue.
The recommendation for approval came after project developer Echelon Resources Inc. of South Boston, Virginia, adjusted the layout of the proposed Winchester Grove mixed-use complex to decrease the number of buildings, increase the number of parking spaces and improve traffic flow into and out of the property.
"I think the changes have made this a better project," commission Chairman Mark Loring said.
Echelon plans on buying the 17.34 acres needed to accommodate Winchester Grove from current property owners Virginia Apple Storage Services LLC and Elms Properties LLC. The land, which the city reports to have a total assessed value of $5.76 million, is sandwiched between the Winchester and Western Railroad tracks to the north and Hillman Drive to the south.
Echelon would construct and manage 440 apartments, 19,467 square feet of commercial and restaurant space and 13,038 square feet of indoor amenities. The proposed development would also include 7 acres of open space, a pool, a clubhouse, grilling areas, a fitness center, a dog park, a playground and a system of interconnected sidewalks and pedestrian trails.
Two existing buildings on the site that are operated by Virginia Apple Storage — a six-story brick warehouse and a two-level concrete building — would be renovated and repurposed by Echelon, and Virginia Apple Storage would be permitted to continue operations at the site as long as the construction process allows. All other structures on the properties, including buildings vacated by the closure of The Elms extended-stay motel about three years ago, would be razed and replaced with new four-story structures.
Andrew Basham of the Richmond-based Spy Rock Real Estate Group, which is working with Echelon to develop Winchester Grove, said on Tuesday the total number of buildings in the proposed complex was reduced from seven to five primarily by incorporating the units from three buildings into one larger structure. That allowed Echelon to increase the total number of on-site parking spaces from 626 to 629 and eliminated a canyon effect that had been created by placing two four-story buildings close together near the Valley Avenue entrance to the development.
Winchester Grove still plans on offering 440 apartments, but the layout of the units has been adjusted. The new proposal changes the number of one-bedroom apartments from 218 to 266, two-bedroom apartments from 174 to 142 and three-bedroom apartments from 48 to 32.
A financial impact analysis prepared on behalf of Echelon estimates that upon completion, Winchester Grove would add 34 students toWinchester Public Schools. However, the real estate and personal property taxes paid by Echelon and the complex's tenants should offset that expense and add an estimated $299,690 to city coffers every year.
Echelon is proposing a 200-foot-long right-turn lane along southbound Valley Avenue at the main entrance into the proposed development in order to ease potential traffic congestion. A northbound left-turn lane is also possible, but that decision hinges on the results of a recently completed traffic-improvement study for Valley Avenue that was conducted by the Virginia Department of Transportation.
According to a 170-page traffic impact analysis submitted by Echelon, the residents, shoppers and diners at Winchester Grove are expected to add 3,522 vehicle trips per day to the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Valley Avenue.
Loring and other commission members said they have concerns about potential traffic impacts caused by the development, but that's an issue separate from the rezoning that can be addressed later during the site plan or subdivision approval process.
"I think it's great," Commissioner Leesa Mayfield said about the current development plans for Winchester Grove. "I'm looking forward to seeing it."
With the potential of thousands of people moving into Winchester Grove, Commissioner John Tagnesi said he hopes a grocer will come forward with a proposal to build a store in that part of the city. Officials have characterized southern Winchester as a food desert because there are no grocers with fresh meat and produce within walking distance, which makes it difficult for residents without transportation to shop for healthy foods.
The proposal to rezone the property from Limited Industrial (M-1) and Highway Commercial (B-2) to an universal B-2 designation that includes corridor enhancement (CE) and planned unit development (PUD) overlays now goes to the Winchester Planning and Economic Development Committee for further review, then to City Council for a final vote.
Attending Tuesday afternoon’s Winchester Planning Commission meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Mark Loring, Vice Chairwoman Lacey Burnett and members Brandon Pifer, Paul Richardson, John Tagnesi, David Ray and Leesa Mayfield.
